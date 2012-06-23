By Keith Coffman
DENVER, June 22 A U.S. district judge
ordered the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on Friday to
re-assess its plan to allow drilling on some 50,000 acres on the
Roan Plateau, which the energy industry says contains one of the
largest natural gas fields in the continental United States.
Judge Marcia Krieger said BLM had failed to thoroughly
assess all the environmental impact to the ecologically
sensitive plateau in western Colorado before approving energy
development on the mountain.
"Like many areas of Colorado, the area has been blessed with
an abundance of two major resources, the uses of which are often
in conflict," Krieger wrote in her 38-page opinion.
"Its surface offers extensive and largely unspoiled ...
scenic, ecological and wildlife virtues. Below the surface...
contains valuable oil and gas reserves."
The BLM failed to consider alternative plans, or fully
address air-quality issues and the potential impact from ozone
emissions, Krieger wrote.
The ruling was a victory, if a temporary one, for
environmental and conservations groups who sued to halt the
project. The BLM gave the initial green light in 2007 for oil
and natural gas development on the plateau near Rifle, Colorado,
about 175 miles west of Denver.
The Colorado Oil & Gas Association says the plateau contains
enough natural gas to power 4 million homes for 20 years.
Colorado's then-governor and members of the state's
congressional delegation had asked the BLM to impose a
moratorium on energy development on the 3,000-foot flat-top
mountain. Drilling could foul a pristine watershed and uproot
wildlife on the mountain, they said.
But the BLM moved ahead with the plan, saying it had
addressed all environmental concerns by requiring directional
drilling that would minimize surface wellheads, making some of
the mountain off-limits for drilling and requiring well sites to
be reclaimed before a new drill site is opened.
"(This is) an innovative approach to oil and gas development
that protects fish and wildlife habitat, water resources and
scenic views, while maximizing natural gas recovery," the BLM
said at the time.
A coalition of environmental groups then sued the BLM,
claiming the agency had violated its own protocol in approving
development on public lands.
(Editing by Mary Slosson and Todd Eastham)