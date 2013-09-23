By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, Sept 23
DENVER, Sept 23 The body of one of three people
missing and presumed killed in massive Colorado flooding has
been recovered from the banks of the rain-swollen Big Thompson
River, officials said on Monday, raising the official death toll
from the disaster to eight.
The victim, 79-year-old Evelyn Starner, whose remains were
found on Saturday, died of blunt-force injuries and drowning
when her home was swept away by floodwaters more than a week ago
in the Larimer County community of Cedar Cove, county coroner
and sheriff's officials said.
The confirmed death toll across the entire 17-county flood
zone now stands at eight people, plus two others still listed as
missing and presumed dead in Larimer County whose bodies have
yet be recovered. Another six people remain listed as
unaccounted for in a disaster that has caused property losses
estimated at about $2 billion.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing and additional reporting
by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)