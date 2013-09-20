By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, Sept 20
DENVER, Sept 20 Colorado farmers and ranchers
are bracing for widespread damage to the agriculture industry,
one of the state's leading economic engines, from deadly
floodwaters that already have caused property losses estimated
at nearly $2 billion.
The main concern is for the state's No. 1 cash crop, corn,
which yields between 140 million and 180 million bushels
annually, most of it for cattle feed, according to the growers'
trade association, Colorado Corn.
Cornfields along the flooded South Platte River could be
lost if water that has swamped low-lying prairie fails to drain
away before the October harvest, said Brent Boydston, vice
president of public policy for the Colorado Farm Bureau.
"The corn will rot ... if it's underwater that long,"
Boydston said, adding that waterlogged hay crops could become
moldy and be ruined as well.
Agriculture pumps $41 billion a year into the state's
economy and employs - directly or indirectly - 173,000 people,
according to the Colorado Department of Agriculture.
Cash from Colorado farm receipts alone totals $7.1 billion
annually.
Ron Ackerman, whose family harvests hay in La Salle,
Colorado, in flood-stricken Weld County, said he fears their
fall crop may be a total loss.
"Our hay is standing in the fields covered in mud, and
there's so much debris we can't cut it - it could damage our
equipment," he said.
Ackerman, who also does work for corn growers in the area,
said the inundation of their fields may destroy entire harvests,
especially for silage that must be cut at the right time to be
of any value.
WHEAT WEATHER
For Colorado wheat growers, the state's second-largest cash
crop, the additional moisture is expected to benefit the
water-dependent grain.
"Overall, this will have a positive impact," said Darrell
Hanavan, executive director of the Colorado Association of Wheat
Growers.
About 25 percent of Colorado's wheat farms lie in the
drought-stricken southeastern corner of the state, which has
received some of the rain associated with flooding farther to
the north but not enough to cause harm, he said.
Farmers in the fertile region of northeastern Colorado face
additional challenges if irrigation lines that are their
lifeblood end up damaged by flooding, or if they cannot run
combines through soaked fields, the farm bureau's Boydston said.
Governor John Hickenlooper said at a news conference on
Thursday that irrigation systems in some areas had been largely
washed away.
Even if farmers manage to harvest their crops, damage to
transportation and other infrastructure could prevent them from
getting their produce to market, or hinder ranchers in getting
their herds to feedlots, Boydston said.
Terry Fankhauser, executive vice president of the
2,500-member Colorado Cattlemen's Association, said crop damage
would also hit livestock producers.
"Many of our ranchers are farmers as well, and the loss of
silage and feed for herds could have a significant impact," he
said.
Looking on the bright side, Fankhauser said, the floodwaters
will go a long way in replenishing the state's drought-depleted
reservoirs.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Steve Gorman and Xavier
Briand)