NEW YORK, Sept 18 Contaminated water spilling
from flooded oil and gas drilling sites in Colorado is
refocusing attention on the environmental risks surrounding
America's fracking boom.
Floods that have devastated north-central Colorado, killing
eight people and displacing thousands, have also dislodged
storage tanks that hold drilling wastewater left over from the
production process known as hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
While the impact of leaks is yet to be assessed,
environmental groups, which oppose fracking, are expressing
concerns about the risk of adding drilling fluids to other
toxins potentially loosed by the floods.
Fertilizer and pesticides running from vast tracts of
farmland may pose a bigger threat. But fracking waste is one of
the newest problems in a state where energy production is on the
rise, and spills could pose the latest environmental challenge
to the multibillion-dollar oil and gas industry.
"We don't know the disposition of the chemicals and waste at
this point, but there's a possibility that the flooding allowed
their release, and that is a major concern," said Tony
Ingraffea, professor of engineering at Cornell University in
Ithaca, New York.
"We could have a long term, hazardous waste cleanup
problem."
A helicopter flight on Tuesday over Weld County in Colorado,
one of the worst affected areas and home to about 20,000 active
oil and gas wells, afforded views of listing and toppled storage
tanks at oil and gas wells. Some sites were submerged under
brown floodwater; cattle grazed on higher ground nearby.
Encana Corp, a major driller in the state, said
flooding had dislodged some storage tanks holding wastewater at
oil and gas wells, and a "small amount" of oil had spilled from
one well. The spill was contained at the site, a spokesman said.
Nearly 2,000 oil and gas wells have been shut in the region,
according to the Colorado Oil and Gas Association.
Fracking involves pumping millions of gallons of water, sand
and chemicals underground to fracture shale rock and release oil
or gas. Much of that water returns to the surface and is stored
in lined pits or closed tanks for recycling or injection in
underground storage caverns offsite.
Environmental groups say fracking can contaminate water
supplies.
The fracking fluid used in Encana's Weld County wells
contains a long list of chemicals, including hydrochloric acid
and benzyl chloride, according to Frac Focus, a website where
energy firms can disclose substances they are using to frack.
As in much of the United States, where a drilling boom is
underway, fracking activity has increased in Colorado over the
past decade. In June this year, oil production rose nearly 30
percent above the same period in 2012, to 161,000 barrels of oil
each day.
POTENTIAL IMPACT FOR DRILLERS
Precedents in North Dakota, one of the centers of the U.S.
fracking boom, point to how drillers may have to adjust to flood
risks in Colorado.
Floods from thawing snow along the Missouri River in North
Dakota in 2010 and 2011 washed fracking fluids, drilling mud and
brine into nearby streams, prompting changes in the laws
governing storage of wastewater in the state.
In April 2011, floods swamped a Hess Corp open pit whose
contents eventually spilled into the nearby McLoed Lake. Later
that year, oil from a Ryan Exploration well site spilled into
the Missouri River due to summer floods.
Hess subsequently paid $114,000 in fines, spokesman Jon
Pepper said the company also began using closed-loop systems,
which use steel or fiberglass tanks to store contaminated
wastewater and do not require open pits for storage.
Early last year, the North Dakota Industrial Commission
amended its rules to prohibit the use of open pits except in
cases of emergencies. Companies can still store drilling waste
in open pits for up to 72 hours after drilling a well or after
securing approval from the industrial commission.
ASSESSING THE DAMAGE
Open pits, which can contain about 200-400 barrels of
liquid(8,400-16,800 gallons) are allowed in Colorado, though
companies generally do not rely on them to store contaminated
fluids.
Andarko Petroleum, which shut 675 wells and 20 miles
of pipelines after the flood, said it does not have any open
pits in the state.
Encana, which initially shut nearly 400 wells after the
flood, said it too used a closed loop system in Colorado.
Still, concerns remain even about closed storage units that
have been toppled by the rains and may be leaking.
Todd Hartman, spokesman at the Colorado Department of
Natural Resources, said it was rare for open pits to be used in
that part of the state and that most flowback water was placed
in closed tanks.
"We are assessing the impact to open pits, including
building a count of how many pits may have been affected,"
Hartman said.
Some have played down the potential impact of spilled
drilling fluids, saying the flood should dissolve harmful
chemicals in waste pits before stormwater reaches an underground
aquifer or clean water source. Experts said bacteria may degrade
any chemicals that do not dissolve in water.
"The amount of wastewater is so small compared to the amount
of water passing through there, and compared to the chemicals
used in farming," said Robert Watson, a professor of petroleum
and natural gas engineering at Pennsylvania State University.