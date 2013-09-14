* At least four people killed, 172 unaccounted for
* Governor declared disaster emergency in 14 counties
* Flooding triggered by unusually heavy late-summer storms
By Keith Coffman
DENVER, Sept 14 More heavy rain is expected on
Saturday in Colorado where rescue workers are battling to reach
residents cut off by the worst floods in decades, which have
killed at least four people and left 172 still unaccounted for.
Search and rescue teams have used boats and helicopters to
pull stranded residents to safety in areas where flash floods
toppled buildings, washed out roads and inundated farmland.
The flooding began overnight Wednesday. It was triggered by
unusually heavy late-summer storms that soaked Colorado's
biggest urban centers, from Fort Collins near the Wyoming border
south through Boulder, Denver and Colorado Springs.
Boulder and a string of other towns along the Front Range of
the Rockies north of Denver were especially hard hit as water
poured down rain-soaked mountains and spilled through canyons
that funneled the runoff into populated areas.
Overnight, rescue workers took advantage of a break in the
weather to reach residents still stranded in their homes by
rampaging floodwaters that turned creeks into raging torrents
that burst their banks.
"Quite a bit of the water has receded in the city ... and
rescue crews will work throughout the night," Ashlee Herring, a
spokeswoman for the Boulder Office of Emergency Management said
of the recovery effort.
The National Weather Service in Boulder warned of scattered
showers and thunderstorms later on Saturday and into Sunday that
could trigger further flash flooding in the already drenched
area.
DISASTER
Lyons, a town north of Boulder, was virtually cut off when
floodwaters washed out U.S. Route 36, stranding residents
without water and power for 48 hours.
At least four people were killed, including a couple swept
away in floodwaters after stopping their car northwest of
Boulder. The man's body was recovered on Thursday and the woman
had been missing and feared dead before her body was found on
Friday.
Also killed were a person whose body was found in a
collapsed building near Jamestown, an evacuated enclave north of
Boulder, and a man in Colorado Springs, about 100 miles (160 km)
to the south, officials said.
On Friday, Governor John Hickenlooper declared a disaster
emergency for 14 counties, reaching from the Wyoming border
south to Colorado Springs. The declaration authorizes $6 million
in funds to pay for flood response and recovery.
In neighboring New Mexico, where floods forced the
evacuation of hundreds of people in Eddy, Sierra and San Miguel
counties, Governor Susana Martinez declared a state of disaster
on Friday making funding available to state emergency officials
for recovery efforts.
The Boulder Office of Emergency Management listed 172 people
as unaccounted for following the floods, stressing that while
they were not yet considered missing or in danger, relatives and
authorities had not been able to contact them.
In rural Weld County, where the South Platte River has
overflowed its banks and virtually cut the county in half,
aerial TV footage showed large stretches of land covered in
brown water on Friday. Many homes and farms were largely
half-submerged.
Weld County sheriff's spokesman Steve Reams said nearly
every road in and around a cluster of towns that includes
Greeley, Evans and Milliken had been closed by flooding,
including bridges that were washed out.
The flooding was the worst in the state since nearly 150
people were killed in Larimer County in 1976 by a flash flood
along the Big Thompson Canyon.
The size and scope of property losses remain unquantified,
with county assessment teams unlikely to begin preliminary
evaluations of the damage at least until early next week, once
water has receded, said Micki Frost, spokeswoman for the
Colorado Office of Emergency Management.
