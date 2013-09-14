(Adds a possible fifth victim, evacuation details)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER, Sept 14 Colorado farming communities
along the South Platte River were ordered to evacuate ahead of a
predicted surge in the flooding, which may have claimed a fifth
life and has left many still unaccounted for, authorities said
on Saturday.
Four deaths have already been confirmed and, the Larimer
County Sheriff's Office said in a Tweet, "a 60-year-old woman
from Cedar Grove ... is missing and presumed dead."
About 200 people in eastern Colorado were unaccounted for,
although authorities said some of those residents might be
stranded or cut off from communication in the region's worst
flooding in decades.
More heavy rain was expected as search-and-rescue teams used
boats and helicopters to pull stranded residents to safety as
flash flood waters toppled buildings, washed out roads and
bridges and inundated farmland.
"Given the destruction, there is a high probability" of more
fatalities, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at a media
briefing.
Two small farming communities in eastern Colorado were under
evacuation orders as a surge from the flooding was headed in
their direction on the plains, the Colorado Office of Emergency
Management said on Twitter.
"The town of Orchard is in immediate danger. EVACUATE NOW,"
it said. "The town of Goodrich is under an evacuation order."
The flooding began overnight Wednesday. It was triggered by
unusually heavy late-summer storms that soaked Colorado's
biggest urban centers, from Fort Collins near the Wyoming border
south through Boulder, Denver and Colorado Springs.
Boulder and towns along the Front Range of the Rockies north
of Denver were especially hard hit as water poured down
rain-soaked mountains and rushed through canyons that funneled
the runoff into populated areas.
The National Weather Service in Boulder warned of scattered
showers and thunderstorms later on Saturday and into Sunday that
could trigger more flash flooding.
DISASTER EVERYWHERE
North of Boulder, Lyons was virtually cut off when flood
waters washed out U.S. Route 36 and left residents without power
and water for 48 hours.
Among those confirmed dead were a couple who stopped their
car northwest of Boulder and were swept away by flood waters.
Both bodies were recovered, the man's on Thursday and the
woman's on Friday.
Another casualty was found in a collapsed building near
Jamestown, an evacuated enclave north of Boulder, and still
another, a man in Colorado Springs, about 100 miles (160 km) to
the south, officials said.
On Friday, Governor John Hickenlooper declared a disaster
emergency for 14 counties from the Wyoming border to Colorado
Springs. The declaration authorizes $6 million in funds to be
used for flood response and recovery.
In neighboring New Mexico, where floods forced the
evacuation of hundreds of people in Eddy, Sierra and San Miguel
counties, Governor Susana Martinez on Friday declared a state of
disaster, making funding available to state emergency officials
for recovery efforts.
In rural Weld County, aerial TV footage showed large
stretches of land covered in brown water, with homes and farms
half-submerged.
Weld County sheriff's spokesman Steve Reams said bridges had
been washed out and nearly every road in and around Greeley,
Evans and Milliken was closed.
The flooding was the worst in the state since 1976, when
nearly 150 people died in Larimer County in a flash flood along
the Big Thompson Canyon.
The size and scope of property losses remain unquantified,
with county assessment teams not likely to begin preliminary
evaluation of the damage before early next week, once the water
has receded, said Micki Frost, spokeswoman for the Colorado
Office of Emergency Management.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Gunna Dickson)