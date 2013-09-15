(New throughout)
By Keith Coffman
WELD COUNTY, Colo., Sept 14 Relentless rains
pounded flood-ravaged eastern Colorado for a fifth day on
Saturday, triggering more evacuations and warnings as rescuers
tried to reach thousands of people displaced or stranded by the
deluge that has been blamed for at least four deaths.
Flooding from days of unprecedented rainfall in the
semi-arid region has destroyed homes and closed or washed out
bridges and roads from mountain canyons from metropolitan Denver
to the eastern plains.
A surge from swollen rivers and creeks has flooded
downstream farming counties in northeastern Colorado, prompting
the evacuation on Saturday of several towns along the South
Platte River.
"This is a 500-to-1,000-year flood," Sean Conway, a
commissioner of rural Weld County, said at a news conference.
Some areas have seen more than 15 inches of rain in a span
of three days, which is above average rainfall totals for an
entire year, the National Weather Service said.
National Guard troops have joined local emergency crews
stretched thin by the scope of the disaster to team up on search
and rescue missions.
Beginning on Monday, seasonal monsoon rains stalled over a
swath of Colorado's urban corridor, extending from near the
Wyoming border to Colorado Springs, some 130 miles to the south.
By Wednesday night, the saturated mountain canyons west of
the population centers could no longer absorb more water, and
floodwaters cascaded down into the foothills, particularly in
Boulder where thousands fled the rising waters.
Four people are confirmed dead from the flooding, and a
fifth victim, a 60-year-old woman, is missing and feared dead
after witnesses saw her mountain home swept away by floodwaters,
authorities in Larimer County said.
Among the dead were a couple who stopped their car northwest
of Boulder and were swept away by flood waters. Both bodies were
recovered, the man's on Thursday and the woman's on Friday.
Another casualty was found in a collapsed building near
Jamestown, an evacuated enclave north of Boulder, and still
another, a man in Colorado Springs, about 100 miles (160 km) to
the south, officials said.
MORE FATALITIES LIKELY
Nearly 250 people are unaccounted for in two flooded
counties, and though many may just be out of communication,
officials warned that the death toll could rise.
"Given the destruction, there is a high probability" of more
fatalities, said Sheriff Joe Pelle of Boulder County, where
three of the fatalities occurred.
Ashlee Herring, a spokeswoman for the Boulder Office of
Emergency Management said, "All the roads on the western side of
the county are lost - they're gone."
The Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District sent out a
message warning trapped residents that rescuers were having
difficulty reaching them.
"We continue to have new landslides and road collapses," the
statement said.
Rescue crews got a break when the rains let up on Friday,
but by Saturday afternoon the rains returned, prompting the
National Weather Service to issue flash flood warnings for
canyons west of the Denver metro area.
"This event has stunned all of us," U.S. Senator Mark Udall
said after touring the devastated area by air with Governor John
Hickenlooper and other members of the state's congressional
delegation on Saturday.
The elected officials' tour was interrupted when the crew of
the National Guard helicopter they were flying in dropped down
to rescue seven trapped people.
One of the hardest hit areas occurred in Weld County where
the swollen St. Vrain, Big Thompson and Cache La Poudre rivers
empty into the South Platte River. Rescuers in boats pulled
trapped residents from flooded farms and mobile home parks.
Further downstream in Morgan County, the farming communities
of Weldona, Goodrich, Muir Springs and Orchard were under
evacuation orders.
The size and scope of property losses were unknown, with
county assessment teams not likely to begin evaluation of the
damage before early next week, once the water has receded, said
Micki Frost, spokeswoman for the Colorado Office of Emergency
Management.
The flooding was the worst in the state since 1976, when
nearly 150 people died in Larimer County in a flash flood along
the Big Thompson Canyon.
(Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Philip Barbara)