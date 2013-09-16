(Updates with latest damage figures)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER, Sept 15 The death toll from historic
flooding in eastern Colorado stands at four and will likely
increase, authorities said on Sunday, as rescuers struggled to
reach hundreds of people stranded or displaced by fierce
floodwaters.
At least four people are confirmed dead after six days of
rain that flooded an area nearly the size of Delaware and
destroyed 1,500 homes, according to Colorado's Office of
Emergency Management officials.
About 1,000 trapped people in Larimer County were awaiting
rescue by helicopter after driving rain and low cloud ceilings
grounded all rescue aircraft on Sunday, said Shane Del Grosso,
commander of the federal Rocky Mountain Incident Management
Team.
"It's going to take months or a year to rebuild those roads
to their previous standards (in Larimer County)," Del Grosso
said.
President Barack Obama declared the area a major disaster
over the weekend, freeing up federal funds and resources to aid
state and local governments.
In Boulder County, search and rescue crews conducted
house-to-house searches for stranded people, said Gabrielle
Boerkircher, a spokeswoman for the Boulder Office of Emergency
Management.
"We drive where we can, but where we can't, the crews are on
foot," Boerkircher said.
An 80-year-old woman whose home was washed away by flooding
in the Big Thompson Canyon in Larimer County was the latest
victim feared dead from the week-long rains, said sheriff's
spokesman John Schulz.
She "was injured and couldn't get out of her house, and when
neighbors went back to help her, the house was gone," Schulz
said.
A 60-year-old woman whose home was swept away by flood
waters in Larimer County was also feared dead, police said.
Drenching rains have washed out several roads in the
waterlogged region, in some cases cutting off entire
communities.
U.S. Army and National Guard troops have rescued 1,750
people cut off by washed-out roads in the mountain canyons of
Boulder and Larimer counties, Army spokesman Major Earl Brown
said in a statement.
On Saturday, troops airlifted to safety 85 fifth-graders who
were on a school trip in Boulder County when heavy rains
collapsed roads, stranding them near Jamestown.
Moderate rain was expected through the night over the region
before tapering off by Monday afternoon, said Kyle Fredin, a
meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Some areas along Colorado's urban corridor have measured 17
inches (43 cm) of rain in the six days the rainstorm has stalled
over an area known as the Front Range.
Those totals exceed average annual rainfall by more than
five inches in the semi-arid region, he said.
People in the farming communities of northeastern Colorado
braced for a surge from the north-flowing South Platte River.
Morgan County Sheriff James Crone said all eight bridges
spanning waterways in the county were impassable from the rising
river.
"Our county is cut in half," he said.
Crone said there would be significant crop damage from
standing water in the corn, hay, millet and sugar beet fields
that dot the agricultural county.
"There is no way for the water to drain, so come November
when it freezes, it's going to be one huge ice cube," he said.
In Logan County, authorities have ordered evacuations to in
light of the expected river crest beyond historic levels, and
Emergency Manager Bob Owens warned people to prepare for
sustained flooding over the next several days.
"This is going to be severe," Owens said.
State officials would be unable to assess the overall damage
until rescue efforts were complete and the floodwaters receded,
said Micki Trost, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Office of
Emergency Management.
(Editing by Chris Francescani, Daniel Trotta and Jackie Frank)