By Keith Coffman
DENVER, Sept 16 Search-and-rescue teams
bolstered by National Guard troops fanned out across Colorado's
flood-stricken landscape on Monday, as a week of torrential
rains blamed for eight deaths and the destruction of at least
1,600 homes finally gave way to sunny skies.
Much of the evacuation effort was focused on remote foothill
and canyon communities in north-central Colorado, where the bulk
of nearly 12,000 people evacuated since last week were stranded
due to washed-out roads, bridges and communication lines, state
emergency officials said.
The overall flood zone has encompassed 17 Colorado counties
across a normally semi-arid region nearly the size of Delaware.
Drizzle and morning fog that had hampered airborne emergency
operations early on Monday lifted by afternoon, allowing
National Guard helicopters to return to the skies to help ground
teams find trapped flood victims and carry them to safety.
In Boulder County alone, about 1,500 people had been
evacuated to emergency shelters as of Sunday night and another
160 on Monday, most of them by helicopter, county emergency
management office spokeswoman Liz Donaghey said.
The rest were ferried out by military vehicles. Many of the
air-lifted evacuees had to be hoisted by hovering helicopters
one at a time from rooftops and upper-floor balconies, she said.
Asked how many more may still be stranded, she said, "We
don't know what we've got until we have them."
In neighboring Larimer County, officials put the number of
evacuees yet to be reached at roughly 1,000.
RATTLESNAKES
Meanwhile, ranchers were advised to move livestock away from
rain-swollen streams as floodwaters spread further east onto the
prairie, and authorities warned residents to be on the lookout
for rattlesnakes that might be slithering to higher ground.
Larimer and Boulder counties bore the brunt of flash floods
first unleashed last week by heavy rains that started last
Monday and drenched Colorado's biggest urban centers along a
130-mile (210-km) stretch in the Front Range of the Rockies.
At the peak of the disaster - the heaviest deluge to hit the
region in four decades, experts said - floodwaters roared down
rain-saturated mountainsides northwest of Denver and spilled
through canyons funneling the runoff into populated areas below.
The flooding progressed downstream and spread onto the
prairie through the weekend. The rain-gorged South Platte River
continued to top its banks on Monday, submerging large tracts of
farmland as flooding rolled eastward toward Nebraska.
Authorities said downstream flooding could be worsened by a
river channel cluttered with overgrown vegetation and debris
from several years of minimal flows along the South Platte.
State officials issued flood warnings to Nebraska residents
urging them to shut off utilities and electrical machinery along
the river.
In its latest update on the disaster, the Colorado Office of
Emergency Management said the official death toll had risen to
eight, up from five over the weekend.
The latest count included two women, aged 60 and 80, who
were reported missing and presumed dead since Sunday, after
their homes were washed away by floodwaters in the Big Thompson
Canyon area of Larimer County.
CROP DAMAGE
Nearly 600 people remained unaccounted for in Larimer and
Boulder counties combined, with many believed to be still
stranded in remote areas cut off by floodwaters and left without
telephone, cell phone or Internet service, officials said.
An estimated 1,500 homes have been destroyed and 4,500
damaged in Larimer County alone, emergency management
spokeswoman Jennifer Hillmann said. In addition, 200 businesses
have been lost and 500 damaged, she said, citing preliminary
assessments by the county.
Boulder County officials confirmed 108 homes were destroyed
in the hard-hit town of Lyons but had no countywide property
loss figures.
Air rescue operations were the largest in the United States
since flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina devastated
New Orleans in 2005, National Guard officials said.
President Barack Obama declared the area a major disaster
over the weekend, freeing up federal funds and resources to aid
state and local governments.
Meanwhile, standing water left by the floods was expected to
cause significant damage to crops in the predominantly
agricultural communities of Morgan County, northeast of Denver.
The flooding already has disrupted oil and natural gas
production in the fossil fuel-rich region of eastern Colorado
known as the Jenver-Julesburg Basin, several energy companies
reported on Monday.
Canadian energy giant Encana Corp said it has shut
down 397 of the more than 1,200 wells it operates in the basin
as a result of flooding. And Anadarko Petroleum Corp
said it had ceased operations on 600 of its wells in the area.
Separately, El Paso Pipeline Partners' Colorado
Interstate Gas (CIG) unit said it had taken two of its gas
pipelines out of service after flooding exposed parts of two of
them.
Local environmental activists have raised concerns about
potential leaks of gas, oil and hazardous materials from well
sites and other energy facilities compromised by flooding. The
Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said it was working
with health authorities to assess environmental impacts.
State officials would be unable to assess the overall damage
until rescue efforts were complete and the floodwaters had
receded, said Micki Trost, a spokeswoman for the state Office of
Emergency Management.
Kyle Fredin, a meteorologist for the National Weather
Service, said 21 inches (53 cm) of rain fell in parts of Boulder
city, northwest of Denver, during the week-long deluge, nearly
double the area's average annual rainfall.
The last multi-day rainfall to spawn widespread flooding in
Colorado's Front Range occurred in 1969. But a single-night
downpour from a 1976 thunderstorm triggered a flash flood that
killed more than 140 people in Big Thompson Canyon.