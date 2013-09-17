By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, Sept 17
DENVER, Sept 17 Colorado authorities coping with
the aftermath of last week's deadly downpours stepped up the
search for victims left stranded in the foothills of the Rockies
and evacuations of prairie towns in danger of being swamped as
the flood crest moved downstream.
As of Tuesday, eight people were confirmed dead from flash
floods triggered by a week of historically heavy rains that
drenched a 130-mile (210-km) stretch of the eastern slopes of
the Colorado Rockies, with at least 1,600 homes destroyed.
Clusters of towns in the foothills of Larimer and Boulder
counties northwest of Denver bore the brunt of the disaster, as
floodwaters roared down rain-saturated mountainsides through
canyons that funneled the torrent into populated areas below.
The flooding has since progressed downstream and spread out
onto the prairie, submerging large tracts of farmland as well as
oil and gas well sites in the region as high water rolled
eastward toward Nebraska.
The overall flood zone ultimately grew to encompass 17
Colorado counties, including the state's biggest urban centers,
across a normally semi-arid region about the size of Delaware.
As the skies finally cleared on Monday, search-and-rescue
teams fanned out on foot, in National Guard military vehicles
and in helicopters to reach thousands of people cut off in
communities isolated by washed-out roads and bridges.
At the same time, emergency management officials in counties
further to the east grappled with downstream flooding along the
newly engorged South Platte River, which has carried much of the
runoff from last week's torrential rains.
Emergency management officials ordered the evacuation early
on Tuesday of the tiny riverside town of Crook in northeastern
Colorado, where firefighters went door to door asking residents
to leave.
High water along the South Platte also forced the closure of
every bridge on the river in Logan County, essentially cutting
the county in half, officials said. The flood crest was expected
to reach the larger riverside town of Julesburg on the Nebraska
border on Tuesday afternoon.
LOOKING FOR STRANDED SURVIVORS
Meanwhile, search-and-rescue teams continued to comb through
canyon areas hit by flash floods at the height of the disaster,
looking for more stranded survivors, said Micki Trost, a
spokeswoman for the state Office of Emergency Management.
She said local police and fire personnel as well as search
teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency were taking
part in the ground operations.
Nearly 12,000 people have been evacuated to shelters since
last week, but at least 1,000 more had yet to be reached on
Monday in Larimer County alone.
Trost said the number of people unaccounted for throughout
the flood zone had declined to fewer than 500, many of them
believed to be merely cut off in remote areas without telephone
or Internet service.
In addition to some 1,500 homes destroyed and 4,500 damaged
in Larimer County, 200 businesses have been lost and 500
damaged, officials there said. Boulder County officials said
more than 100 homes were destroyed in the hard-hit town of Lyons
but had no countywide property loss figures.
President Barack Obama declared the area a major disaster
over the weekend, freeing up federal funds and resources to aid
state and local governments.
Meanwhile, standing water left by the floods was expected to
cause significant damage to crops in the predominantly
agricultural communities of Morgan County, northeast of Denver.
Oil and natural gas production also was disrupted in the
fossil-fuel-rich region of eastern Colorado known as the
Denver-Julesburg Basin, with roughly 1,000 wells shut down by
flooding, several energy companies reported on Monday.
Local environmental activists have raised concerns about
potential leaks of gas, oil and hazardous materials from well
sites and other energy facilities compromised by flooding. The
Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said it was working
with health authorities to assess environmental impacts.
Last week's downpour, the heaviest to hit the region in four
decades, experts said, dumped up to 21 inches (53 cm) of rain in
parts of Boulder city, northwest of Denver, nearly double the
area's average annual rainfall.
The last multi-day rainfall to spawn widespread flooding in
Colorado's Front Range occurred in 1969. But a single-night
downpour from a 1976 thunderstorm triggered a flash flood that
killed more than 140 people in Big Thompson Canyon.