By Keith Coffman
DENVER, Sept 18 Total property losses from
flooding in Colorado will run nearly $2 billion, roughly equally
divided between residential losses and those in the commercial
and government sectors, disaster modeling firm Eqecat estimated
on Wednesday.
The firm said residential property losses alone would amount
to more than $200 for each of the 4 million people living in the
17 flood-stricken counties of Colorado, based on 2012 census
data, and that most of those costs are uninsured.
The projection - small compared with Eqecat's initial
estimate of $20 billion in total economic losses from Superstorm
Sandy last year - comes as Colorado is still coming to grips
with widespread destruction from floods unleashed by torrential
downpours last week.
The expected losses in Colorado include about $900 million
in residential property damage and living expenses, along with
an expected $1 billion in commercial and government property
losses.
Rescue teams in helicopters and military vehicles scrambled
again on Wednesday to reach the last pockets of survivors known
to have been left stranded by the historic floods, which killed
at least eight people in the eastern foothills of the Rockies.
At least 1,700 homes were reported as destroyed, most of
those in hard-hit Larimer County, and an estimated 16,300
dwellings were damaged throughout the flood zone, according to
preliminary estimates from state and county officials.
The U.S. Department of Transportation offered $30 million in
additional flood relief to Colorado on Wednesday to help restore
hundreds of miles of washed-out or weakened roads and bridges,
though state and county officials say repair costs will
ultimately run many times higher.
A preliminary assessment of the state's transportation
infrastructure showed damage of $40 million to roads and $112
million to bridges, the federal Transportation Department said
in a statement.
Colorado Department of Transportation spokeswoman Amy Ford
said repair costs for state and county roads are likely to run
hundreds of millions of dollars.
She said the state's Transportation Commission has already
allocated its entire $100 million contingency fund for emergency
highway and bridge repairs and would seek reimbursement from the
federal government.
In Boulder County only, another area that bore the brunt of
flash floods last week, early estimates put the cost of
repairing damaged roads and bridges at $150 million.