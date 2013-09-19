By Keith Coffman
DENVER, Sept 18 Property losses from deadly
flooding in Colorado will total nearly $2 billion, about half
from housing and half from the commercial and government
sectors, catastrophe modeling firm Eqecat said on Wednesday in
the first comprehensive estimate of the disaster's economic
toll.
State and county emergency management officials have hardly
begun to prepare actual damage assessments from flooding that
has ravaged thousands of homes and killed at least eight people
in a disaster zone in and around Colorado's biggest urban
centers.
The projected losses for residential property alone are
about $900 million - equivalent to more than $200 for each of
the 4 million people who live in Colorado's 17 flood-stricken
counties, based on 2012 census data. Most of the overall losses
are uninsured, the firm said.
The tally for residential losses includes damaged or
destroyed housing, as well as lost furnishings and belongings
and costs incurred by displaced residents to live elsewhere
until their dwellings are repaired or replaced, Eqecat said.
Another $1 billion is attributed to losses projected for
commercial and government property, including roads and bridges,
Eqecat senior vice president Tom Larsen told Reuters.
The projection - small compared with Eqecat's initial
estimate of $20 billion in total economic losses from Superstorm
Sandy last year - came as Colorado was still coming to grips
with widespread devastation from floods unleashed by torrential
downpours last week.
Eqecat's loss projection for Sandy was later revised upward
to $50 million, which Larsen said ended up being in the realm of
most final estimates from that disaster.
Carole Walker, executive director of the Rocky Mountain
Insurance Information Association, said the Eqecat figures
struck her as credible.
'GOOD FIRST SNAPSHOT'
"This is a good first snapshot of the extent of the damage,
based on the numbers of buildings damaged and destroyed that
we're seeing," Walker said.
She said the recent flooding in Colorado ranks as the
state's most destructive natural disaster on record in terms of
its geographic scope and severity of property damage.
The stage was set by heavy, unrelenting rains that drenched
a 130-mile (210 km) stretch of the eastern slopes of the
Colorado Rockies for a solid week, starting last Monday night.
Within three days, torrents of runoff were gushing down
rain-saturated mountainsides through canyons that funneled the
floodwaters straight into populated areas below. Foothills towns
clustered at the base of Colorado's Front Range in Larimer and
Boulder counties northwest of Denver bore the immediate brunt of
the deluge.
The flooding then progressed downstream and spread onto the
prairie along the basin of the South Platte River, submerging
large tracts of farmland and pastures, as well as oil and gas
production well sites that dot the region.
At least 1,700 homes have been destroyed, most of those in
hard-hit Larimer County, and an estimated 16,300 dwellings have
been damaged throughout the flood zone, according to preliminary
estimates from state and county officials.
Rescue teams in helicopters and military vehicles scrambled
again on Wednesday to reach the last pockets of survivors known
to have been stranded by the historic floods.
Even as evacuees continued to crowd into emergency shelters,
more than 6,400 flood survivors have already applied for federal
disaster assistance, according to the Federal Emergency
Management Agency.
RAVAGED ROADS AND BRIDGES
The U.S. Department of Transportation on Wednesday offered
$30 million in additional flood relief to Colorado to help
restore hundreds of miles of washed-out or weakened roads and
bridges, though state and county officials say repair costs will
ultimately run many times higher.
A preliminary assessment of the state's infrastructure
showed damage of $40 million to roads and $112 million to
bridges, the U.S. Transportation Department said in a statement.
But repair costs for state and county roads are likely to
run into the hundreds of millions of dollars, Colorado
Department of Transportation spokeswoman Amy Ford said.
"This is truly unprecedented, what we're experiencing," she
said, citing nearly three dozen state highway closures at the
peak of the disaster, along with scores of damaged county roads
and 50 bridges that were damaged or destroyed.
She said the full extent of the devastation is hard to
quantify just yet because "many of our assets are still under
water" or require closer inspection.
"What looks like an OK road now on top might not be
underneath," she said.
She said the state's Transportation Commission has just
allocated its entire $100 million contingency fund for emergency
highway and bridge repairs and would seek reimbursement from the
federal government.
In Boulder County alone, another area that bore the brunt of
flash floods last week, early estimates put the cost of
repairing damaged roads and bridges at $150 million.
Damage to railroad tracks west of Denver has forced both
passenger and freight traffic to make detours while repairs are
under way.
Passengers riding Amtrak's San Francisco-Chicago Zephyr line
will be shuttled on buses from Salt Lake City to Denver, where
they can then board eastbound trains for the rest of their trip,
spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said.
The Union Pacific has sustained damage to several of its
tracks in the flood zone, spokesman Mark Davis said. The largest
such disruption is forcing coal shipments on one line to make a
600-mile (965 km) detour through Wyoming and Utah, delaying
deliveries by 72 hours, he said.
Sewage treatment plants and other utilities have been
knocked out in a number of towns. And standing water left by
floods on prairie farmlands east of the Rockies posed the threat
of significant damage to crops already planted in the region.