By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, Sept 23
DENVER, Sept 23 Disaster teams in the
flood-stricken foothills of Colorado have accounted for all but
half a dozen people in the aftermath of deadly torrential
downpours nearly two weeks ago and authorities on Monday
reported finding the body of an eighth flood victim.
After rescuing thousands of survivors left stranded in
washed-out areas of Larimer and Boulder counties northwest of
Denver, emergency management authorities said their focus has
shifted to recovery initiatives and thorough damage assessments.
A new burst of heavy rains overnight prompted the National
Weather Service to post a flood warning on Monday for the town
of Kersey along the engorged South Platte River, east of the
city of Greeley, where Vice President Joe Biden planned a visit
later in the day.
The worst flooding to strike Colorado in about four decades
swept the eastern slopes of the Rockies and prairie farmlands
downstream the week before last, causing property losses across
17 counties estimated at $2 billion, including the destruction
of at least 1,800 homes.
The confirmed death toll from the flooding rose to eight on
Monday when Larimer County officials reported that the body of a
79-year-old flood victim, Evelyn Starner, had been found on
Saturday.
Six more Larimer County residents remained listed as
unaccounted for - down from 82 on Friday - after search teams
reached the last remote, isolated pockets of the flood zone over
the weekend, county sheriff's spokesman John Schulz said.
Unless they surface in the next few days, those six are
likely to be added to the list of missing and presumed dead, he
said.
Starner was one of three Larimer County residents who had
been listed as missing and presumed killed after their homes
were washed away more than a week ago along the Big Thompson
River, in the vicinity of a 1976 flood disaster that claimed
more than 140 lives.
Starner's remains were discovered near a ranch on the banks
of the river. The bodies of two others believed to have been
swept away in Larimer County by the latest flooding have yet to
be recovered.
SOME OPT NOT TO LEAVE
Compared with the estimated 1,200 people statewide whose
whereabouts were unknown in the immediate aftermath of the
disaster, the unaccounted-for roster has fallen sharply as
families were reunited, evacuees registered at shelters and
survivors turned up in areas initially cut off by the floods.
Schulz said the last 16 people still awaiting evacuation in
Larimer County were rescued on Saturday, but nearly 370 others
have opted to stay put despite the loss of sewage, fresh running
water and other utility services in their areas.
The widespread flooding along so-called Front Range of the
Colorado Rockies, a region encompassing the state's most highly
populated areas, was unleashed by heavy rains that started Sept.
9 and continued almost unabated for a week.
Days after the deluge began, floodwaters roared off
rain-soaked mountainsides through canyons that carried torrents
of runoff into communities below, sweeping homes from their
foundations, crumbling roads and bridges and initially leaving
some 12,000 people stranded.
Floodwaters spread out onto the plains east of the Rockies,
swamping farmland along South Platte River, as well as oil and
gas production sites in the region, creating a toxic stew of
industrial contaminants and wastewater.
Farmers in the northeastern corner of the state were
particularly worried about their No. 1 cash crop, corn, which
could be lost if water that has inundated low-lying prairie
fields fails to drain away before the October harvest.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing and additional reporting
by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Andrew Hay)