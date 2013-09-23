(Updates with Biden visit, quotes)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER, Sept 23 Search teams in flood-ravaged
areas of Colorado have accounted for all but a half dozen people
among hundreds who were missing immediately after the disaster
nearly two weeks ago, and authorities on Monday reported finding
the body of an eighth victim.
Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden surveyed the
devastated region by helicopter and pledged that disaster relief
would continue even if there is a government shutdown stemming
from a congressional budget clash over President Barack Obama's
healthcare program.
"They will not shut down (recovery operations) if Congress
does not fund the government," Biden said during a brief
appearance at a Federal Emergency Management Agency center in
Greeley, Colorado, north of Denver, after surveying the disaster
area.
Authorities were winding down search-and-rescue efforts even
as more heavy rain prompted a new flood warning for some areas.
Biden was accompanied on his hour-long aerial tour by FEMA chief
Craig Fugate, Governor John Hickenlooper and several members of
Colorado's congressional delegation.
After evacuating thousands of survivors left stranded in
washed-out areas of Larimer and Boulder counties northwest of
Denver, emergency management authorities said their focus has
shifted to recovery initiatives and thorough damage assessments.
A new burst of heavy rains overnight prompted the National
Weather Service to post a flood warning for late Monday or early
Tuesday for the town of Kersey along the engorged South Platte
River just east of Greeley.
Renewed flooding was also possible in saturated fields and
creeks farther east in low-lying stretches of Logan, Washington
and Morgan counties, weather forecasters said.
The worst flooding to strike Colorado in about four decades
swept the eastern slopes of the Rockies and prairie farmlands
downstream the week before last, causing property losses across
17 counties estimated at $2 billion, including the destruction
of at least 1,800 homes.
The confirmed death toll from the flooding rose to eight
when Larimer County officials reported the body of a 79-year-old
flood victim, Evelyn Starner, had been found on Saturday.
Six more Larimer County residents remained listed as
unaccounted for, down from 82 on Friday. Search teams reached
the last remote, isolated pockets of the flood zone over the
weekend, county sheriff's spokesman John Schulz said.
Unless they surface in the next few days, those six are
likely to be added to the list of missing and presumed dead, he
said.
Starner was one of three Larimer County residents who had
been listed as missing and presumed killed after their homes
were washed away more than a week ago along the Big Thompson
River. A 1976 flood disaster in the same vicinity claimed more
than 140 lives.
Starner's remains were discovered near a ranch on the banks
of the river. The bodies of two others believed swept away in
Larimer County have yet to be recovered.
SOME OPT NOT TO LEAVE
Compared with the estimated 1,200 people statewide whose
whereabouts were unknown in the immediate aftermath of the
disaster, the unaccounted-for roster has fallen sharply as
families were reunited, evacuees registered at shelters and
survivors turned up in areas initially cut off by the floods.
Schulz said the last 16 people still awaiting evacuation in
Larimer County were rescued on Saturday, but nearly 370 others
have opted to stay put even after losing sewage, fresh running
water and other utility services.
The widespread flooding along so-called Front Range of the
Colorado Rockies, a region encompassing the state's most highly
populated areas, was unleashed by heavy rains that started Sept.
9 and continued almost unabated for a week.
Days after the deluge began, floodwaters roared off
rain-soaked mountainsides through canyons that carried torrents
of runoff into communities below, sweeping homes from their
foundations, crumbling roads and bridges and initially leaving
some 12,000 people stranded.
Floodwaters spread out onto the plains east of the Rockies,
swamping farmland along South Platte River, as well as oil and
gas production sites in the region, creating a toxic stew of
industrial contaminants and wastewater.
Farmers in the northeastern corner of the state were
particularly worried about their No. 1 cash crop, corn, which
could be lost if water that has inundated low-lying prairie
fields fails to drain away before the October harvest.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing and additional reporting
by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Andrew Hay)