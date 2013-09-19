Sept 18 Anadarko Petroleum Corp :
* Anadarko says two tank batteries were damaged by flood
waters, and have associated light-oil releases
* Anadarko says the releases occurred in flood waters
associated with the South Platte River and the St. Vrain River
* Anadarko says about 650 operated wells remain shut in (out
of about 5,800 operated wells in the field) in response to
Colorado flooding
* Anadarko says began bringing some wells on line
Wednesday, and will continue to bring others on line subject to
access, inspection and infrastructure
* Anadarko says drilling and completions operations are
expected to resume as access permits
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)