Sept 18 Anadarko Petroleum Corp :

* Anadarko says two tank batteries were damaged by flood waters, and have associated light-oil releases

* Anadarko says the releases occurred in flood waters associated with the South Platte River and the St. Vrain River

* Anadarko says about 650 operated wells remain shut in (out of about 5,800 operated wells in the field) in response to Colorado flooding

* Anadarko says began bringing some wells on line Wednesday, and will continue to bring others on line subject to access, inspection and infrastructure

* Anadarko says drilling and completions operations are expected to resume as access permits (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)