By Keith Coffman
| EVANS, Colo., Sept 27
EVANS, Colo., Sept 27 Victoria Varela shook her
head in disbelief as she surveyed the wreckage of the trailer
she had fled minutes before flood waters rushed through her
mobile home park in the hardscrabble town of Evans, Colorado
destroying everything in its path.
"We didn't think it would be so bad, so I just grabbed some
of the kids' clothes and left, but it turns out everything in
there is ruined," the mother of four said, as her husband Jesus
pulled mud-encased items from inside their home.
The Valeras are among the hundreds of displaced residents in
Evans, a working-class town of 20,000 with a growing Hispanic
population. It is on the banks of the South Platte River in Weld
County, the heart of northeastern Colorado's agricultural
economy.
Many residents are Mexican immigrants who came north to work
in construction or in the county's farms, feedlots, meatpacking
plants and oil fields, said Juan Gallegos, a spokesman for the
Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition.
Days of torrential rains along a 130-mile stretch in the
foothills west of Colorado's urban corridor triggered widespread
flooding across 19 counties, from mountain towns to farming
communities.
The flood is blamed for eight deaths - with a ninth person
missing and presumed dead. It destroyed an estimated 1,800
homes, toppled oil storage tanks, and caused an about $2 billion
in property losses, most of it uninsured.
President Barack Obama declared nine of the state's hardest
hit counties major disasters, freeing up resources and federal
assistance to homeowners, farmers and businesses.
Perhaps nowhere is the impact of the flood on the poor and
working class more vivid than in the Valeras' low-lying mobile
home park in Evans, where a six-foot wall of water rushed in
when the South Platte jumped its banks.
The flood waters destroyed all the 153 homes in the park,
dubbed Eastwood Village, where residents were already often
living paycheck-to-paycheck in single and double-wide mobile
homes on the outskirts of town. Most were not insured for their
losses.
Evans officials have condemned the entire site, now teeming
with flies, smelling of raw sewage and littered with mud-caked
belongings. They have deemed the motor home park "unsafe" for
habitation.
"It was so sad to see those people who lost everything they
had," Gallegos said.
The flooding cost Jesus Varela his home, his car, and no way
to get to his job as a roofer.
"It's been really, really hard," he said.
FEAR OF DEPORTATION
Judy Griego, director of Weld County's Department of Human
Services, said while there were no reported deaths in the
county, many residents on Evan's flooded south side are
low-income families whose lives have been uprooted.
"The number one and two requests are for housing and
transportation," she said.
Yet some of the displaced are undocumented immigrant workers
wary of registering with government agencies for whatever aid is
available out of fear they could be deported, said the immigrant
coalition's Gallegos.
One such person is Eastwood Village resident Carmen, 45, who
asked that her last name not be used.
"I don't have a social security number, and because I don't
have children there's no chance to get help from any social
services," she said in Spanish via an interpreter, adding her
husband works at a local dairy farm.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has set up
assistance centers in the flood zone, and has already approved
$21 million in aid to individual homeowners and renters. FEMA
spokesman Jerry DeFelice said the agency does not share any
personal information with other government entities.
"We encouraged everyone - undocumented or not - to apply for
assistance," he said.
He added that FEMA will refer flood victims to local
agencies such as the Red Cross, Salvation Army or various church
groups to provide short-term housing, food and other essentials.
Illegal immigrants are not eligible for cash assistance from
FEMA, according to the organization's website. But DeFelice said
anyone with a family member who is a U.S. citizen or legal
resident, whether a child or spouse, may be eligible to apply
for some federal funds, he said.
Construction worker Manuel Hernandez, who declined to give
his immigration status, said he "lost everything inside" his
mobile home, but was able to get a housing voucher for his
family through a local charity.
Hernandez shrugged when asked what the future holds for him
once the temporary living arrangement expires.
"One day at a time," he said.
