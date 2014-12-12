DENVER Dec 12 Fox News correspondent Dominic
Di-Natale, whose international reporting took him from Osama bin
Laden's compound in Pakistan to covering protests in Ferguson,
Missouri, has been found dead in Colorado, officials said on
Friday.
The body of Di-Natale, 43, was discovered on Wednesday in
the foothills west of Denver, the Jefferson County Coroner's
Office said.
In an obituary posted on the Fox News website, the network
reported that Di-Natale's death was a suicide, citing the
Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's office would
not confirm the manner and cause of death to Reuters.
"Officials discovered Di-Natale's body Wednesday after being
alerted by a friend who knew of his state of mind regarding
serious undisclosed health issues," the obituary said.
A Fox News spokesperson said in a statement that Di-Natale
was a freelance correspondent with the network until he
"resigned amicably" at the end of November.
"We were extremely saddened to learn of Dominic's passing
and send our deepest condolences to his families and friends,"
the statement said. "He was an esteemed journalist and an
integral part of our news coverage throughout the Middle East."
Di-Natale began his career in 1989 as a magazine writer in
Portugal, and joined the British Broadcasting Corporation in
1995, according to the obituary.
He joined Fox in 2007, and filed dispatches from Iraq, Syria
and other overseas locations, working most recently out of the
network's Los Angeles bureau. He owned property in Jefferson
County, Colorado, where his body was found, the obituary said.
In 2011, he reported from Pakistan on the killing of Osama
bin Laden by U.S. Navy SEALS. He secured an interview with
Shakil Afridi, the imprisoned Pakistani physician who helped
U.S. intelligence officials locate the al Qaeda leader.
Before leaving Fox, Di-Natale covered the aftermath of a
grand jury's decision not to indict white police officer Darren
Wilson over the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Michael
Brown.
The final posting on his Twitter feed on Nov. 27 was a
photograph of the Gateway Arch in St Louis titled, "Last one."
(Editing by Sharon Bernstein and David Gregorio)