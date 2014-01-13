DENVER Jan 13 Colorado will warn motorists
against driving stoned in a campaign backed by $430,000 in new
federal funding, officials said on Monday, two weeks after the
first U.S. recreational marijuana retail shops opened in the
state.
A series of television public announcement spots will air
across the state beginning in March, warning drivers that
offenders will face similar penalties to those caught driving
under the influence of alcohol, said Emily Wilfong, a
spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Handouts and posters will be distributed at the state's
marijuana shops as part of the public service campaign funded by
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, she said.
In 2012, voters in Washington state and Colorado approved
the possession of small amounts of cannabis by adults, although
the drug remains illegal under federal law.
The Obama administration said last year that federal law
enforcement will not target users in Colorado and Washington, as
long as they comply with their respective states' laws.
The country's first recreational pot shops opened in
Colorado on January 1. Washington state will follow later this
year.
Mike Elliott, executive director of the Medical Marijuana
Industry Group, said in a statement that the pro-legalization
movement supports government efforts to warn motorists of
impaired driving.
"The (state department of transportation) and the industry
want to stress the importance of using this newly legalized drug
in a safe manner," he said.
Public consumption of pot remains illegal, as is having open
containers of cannabis in motor vehicles, said Darrell Lingk,
director of Colorado's Office of Transportation Safety.
"There are some who do not feel that marijuana can impair
driving but it does," Lingk said. "Marijuana affects reaction
time, short-term memory, hand-eye coordination, concentration
and perception of time and distance."
Colorado lawmakers passed a driving-while-stoned law that
set a 5-nanogram per-milliliter of blood threshold for
tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive property in marijuana.
Police agencies across the state have so-called drug
recognition experts to detect drivers suspected of being under
the influence of drugs, said Trooper Nate Reid, spokesman for
the Colorado State Patrol.
Reid said protocols for investigating suspected stoned
drivers are different from those used for alcohol detection.
Reid said that over the weekend, a 23-year-old suburban
Denver man was arrested and charged with driving under the
influence of drugs after he crashed into two state patrol
cruisers that were stopped on a highway.
Officers were out of their vehicles investigating a separate
accident, Reid said, and were not injured in the crash.
"Marijuana was the drug involved," he said.
