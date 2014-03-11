By Keith Coffman
DENVER, March 10 Sales of recreational marijuana
products in Colorado added more than $2.1 million to state
coffers in tax receipts and other fees in the first month retail
sales of the drug were allowed, state figures showed on Monday.
The figures, which the Colorado Department of Revenue said
were in line with expectations, add to just over $1.4 million
collected in taxes and fees on medical marijuana in the state in
the same month.
The figures for recreational marijuana include revenues from
a 2.9 percent sales tax, a special 10 percent tax on retail pot
sales and a 15 percent excise tax imposed on growers, as well as
licensing fees, the department said in a statement.
The numbers indicate the state's recreational pot stores did
about $14 million in gross sales for the month.
"We expect clear patterns will emerge by April and plan to
incorporate this data into future forecasts," said Barbara Pohl,
executive director of the department.
Voters in Colorado and Washington state legalized the
possession and use of small amounts recreational marijuana by
adults age 21 or older in 2012, even as marijuana remains an
illegal narcotic under federal law.
Colorado opened its retail pot shops in January, and
Washington is slated to follow suit later this year.
Under the Colorado legalization law, the first $40 million
collected annually from the excise tax is earmarked for school
construction and repairs.
The state legislature will decide how to spend any leftover
money from marijuana taxes and fees.
Governor John Hickenlooper, who opposed the legalization of
recreational cannabis, has told lawmakers he would like to see
the bulk of state revenue derived from both recreational and
medical pot sales to go toward addiction treatment and programs
to prevent youths from using the drug.