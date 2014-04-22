By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, April 22
DENVER, April 22 Colorado lawmakers are moving
to tighten laws governing the sale of marijuana-infused edibles,
an issue that has gained attention following two deaths possibly
linked to the ingestion of cannabis products, the measures' main
sponsor said on Tuesday.
The state House of Representatives this week unanimously
passed a bill limiting the amount of concentrated marijuana that
can be sold, and another bill requiring more specific labeling
of pot-laced products, such as candies and baked goods.
Rep. Frank McNulty, a Republican from suburban Denver, said
the measures are needed to protect the public and assure that
edibles are not mistakenly consumed by children.
"The packages of edibles are labeled that they contain
marijuana, but once they're out of the package, they're
indistinguishable from a brownie or lollipop bought at a grocery
store," he said.
The bills will next be heard by the state Senate, where they
appear to also have bipartisan support, McNulty said, adding
that Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper has not indicated if
he will sign the measures into law should they reach his desk.
Voters in Colorado legalized the possession and use of
cannabis by adults in 2012, and the first retail pot shops
opened in the state this January.
McNulty said the need for the legislation is punctuated by
two recent deaths in Denver that have possible connections to
edible marijuana.
Last month, Levi Thamba Pongi, a student from the Republic
of Congo who attended college in Wyoming, leaped to his death
from a hotel balcony after ingesting six times the suggested
amount of marijuana cookies, according to the Denver medical
examiner's office.
Pongi had come to Colorado on spring break along with
several friends to sample marijuana. Investigators noted that
the clerk at the store who sold the group the pot warned them
not to eat an entire cookie at once.
However, Pongi ingested an entire cookie after he did not
immediately feel the effects of marijuana. Hours later, he began
behaving violently, culminating with his leap off the
fourth-story balcony.
The Denver coroner's office listed "marijuana intoxication"
as a contributing factor in Pongi's death.
In the other incident, a 47-year-old Denver man is accused
of shooting his wife to death as she was on the phone with a 911
dispatcher, saying that her husband had used marijuana, was
hallucinating and was frightening her and the couple's three
children.
A search warrant affidavit filed in the case by a Denver
police sergeant said Richard Kirk had recently purchased a joint
and pot-infused candy from a marijuana shop, although he noted
that Kirk may have been under the influence of prescription
painkillers.
Kirk has been charged with first-degree murder for his
wife's slaying and what, if any, substances he had in his system
has not been publicly released.
Mike Elliot, executive director of the Medical Marijuana
Industry Group, said his organization asked lawmakers to clarify
the current law on concentrated marijuana, such as hash oil,
months before the publicized deaths.
(Editing by Dan Whitcomb and G Crosse)