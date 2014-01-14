DENVER Jan 14 Four students and a teacher were
hospitalized after a chemical mishap in a classroom at a K-12
charter school in Colorado on Tuesday, and authorities were
investigating whether foul play was involved, a spokesman said.
Law enforcement officials and emergency crews responded to
reports that "some kind of chemical device" went off in a
classroom at SkyView Academy in the Denver suburb of Highlands
Ranch, Douglas County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sergeant Ron
Hanavan said.
The school, which has 1,200 students and staff members, was
evacuated, and the four students and teacher were taken to a
hospital with breathing problems, Hanavan said. No serious
injuries were reported.
"Our investigators are trying to determine if this was an
accident or a malicious event," the sergeant said, adding that
authorities were not aware of any threat to the school.
The Douglas County School District said on its website that
the school was closed "due to an isolated incident involving
chemicals."
SkyView is a charter school, with both high school and grade
school students. Hanavan would not say what age or grade level
the students inside the classroom were.
"That's all part of our investigation and we still have a
lot of interviews to conduct," he said.
