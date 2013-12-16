CENTENNIAL, Colo. Hundreds of people held a prayer vigil on Sunday for a 17-year-old Colorado high school senior who remained in critical condition after she was shot in the head by a heavily armed classmate who stormed Arapahoe High School.

Claire Davis was the only person wounded on Friday in the suburban Denver school attack by 18-year-old Karl Pierson, who police believe was bent on exacting revenge against a school debate coach who had disciplined him earlier in the school year.

The vigil, held on an athletic field at the school and organized by students, was closed to media.

"We are going to pray that Claire makes it," Erica Brooks, 15 and a sophomore at nearby Heritage High School, told Reuters close to the vigil site.

"This really hits close to home."

Classes have been canceled for Monday at Arapahoe High School as investigators process the crime scene inside.

Arapahoe County Sheriff Grayson Robinson told Reuters on Sunday that Davis "is still critical."

Armed with a pump-action shotgun and a bandolier of ammunition, a machete and three Molotov cocktails, Pierson stormed the school on Friday looking for Tracy Murphy, a teacher and debate team sponsor, police said.

Robinson said although the gunman was hunting for the teacher, his intent was to create carnage at the 2,000-student school in the Denver suburb of Centennial.

The rampage took place just 8 miles (13 km) from the scene of one of the deadliest school massacres in U.S. history, Columbine High School, where two students gunned down 13 classmates and staff before killing themselves in 1999.

At Arapahoe High School, the suspected gunman committed suicide when an armed deputy stationed at the school cornered him in the library. The event lasted 80 seconds from the time Pierson entered the school, firing the shotgun randomly and igniting one of the explosives, until he ended his life.

Davis was "in the wrong place at the wrong time" when Pierson shot her as she sat with a friend outside the library, Robinson said. Her family has asked for privacy.

"Our beautiful daughter Claire Davis has severe head trauma as a result of a gunshot," Robinson said in a statement read on the family's behalf at a Saturday news conference. "She needs your continued prayers."

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, who this year pushed through tougher firearms laws following recent mass shootings, told the CBS program "Face the Nation" that he had visited with Davis and her family, and that she was in a coma.

Hundreds gathered on Saturday night for a separate candlelight prayer vigil at a park near the school for the popular senior, who is a skilled equestrian.

"She is a real happy person with lots of friends," said Arapahoe senior Chris Davis, no relation, whose locker is next to Claire's.

"There were always a bunch of people around her." (Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Chris Reese and Mohammad Zargham)