DENVER, June 20 Three people were wounded in a
shooting in the parking lot of a Denver-area amphitheater after
a concert headlined by American rapper Nas, the Jefferson County
Sheriff's Office said early on Friday morning.
No one has been arrested in the shooting outside the
Morrison, Colorado-based Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and the park
area remained closed, the sheriff's office said in a series of
Twitter messages.
"Gunshot victims from Red Rocks Park have been transported
to area hospitals. Sketchy info about at-large suspect, search
underway," the sheriff's office said.
Police swarmed the car park and were conducting searches of
all "concert goer" cars, it said.
