Aug 6 A team of U.S. regulators probing
contamination at a Colorado gold mine accidentally released a
million gallons (3.8 million liters) of orange-hued waste water
containing sediment and metals into a local river system, the
Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday.
The waste water that had been held behind a barrier near the
abandoned Gold King Mine spilled on Wednesday into Cement Creek,
which flows into the Animas River in San Juan County, EPA
spokesman Rich Mylott said.
Several workers were in the EPA crew that was using heavy
equipment to pump and treat the waste water when the breach
occurred, Mylott said, adding that none were injured.
Media images showed a trio of kayakers floating down a
mustard-yellow stretch of the Animas River, near Durango.
"The primary environmental concern is the pulse of
contaminated water containing sediment and metals flowing as an
orange-colored discharge downstream," Mylott said.
Federal and Colorado health officials warned water users
downstream to turn off intakes and avoid water-borne
recreational activity until the contaminated water passes.
The city of Durango said tap water was safe for its water
utility customers, saying in a statement it stopped pumping
water from the Animas River and was instead drawing water from
the unaffected Florida River.
The EPA said it would be sampling downstream locations to
confirm that the release has passed and poses no additional
concerns for aquatic life or water users over the coming days,
though it expects a batch of results on Friday.
It also said it would assess damage near the mine and any
residual releases of mine water.
