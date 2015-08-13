(Adds well water precautions; more on spill background; peak
By Lauren Hammond
DURANGO, Colo. Aug 12 The water quality of a
southwestern Colorado river rendered bright orange by toxic
waste spewed from an abandoned gold mine one week ago has
returned to pre-spill levels, the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency chief said on Wednesday.
The statement from EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy, whose
agency has assumed responsibility for inadvertently causing the
spill, came as Colorado health officials cleared the way for the
city of Durango, just downstream, to reopen its drinking water
intakes from the river.
McCarthy also ordered the EPA's regional offices to
immediately cease further inspections of mines or mine waste
sites, except in cases of imminent risk of danger, during an
independent review of the accident.
More than 3 million gallons (11.3 million liters) of acid
mine sludge were accidentally released from the century-old Gold
King Mine near Silverton, Colorado, during work by an EPA crew
to stem seepage of wastewater already occurring at the site.
"The EPA does take full responsibility for the incident,"
McCarthy said during a visit to Durango, a resort town popular
for its rafting and kayaking about 50 miles (80 km) south of the
spill site on the Animas River, which was the hardest hit.
The torrent of waste unleashed by a breach of a tunnel wall
on Aug. 5 gushed first into a stream just below the site called
Cement Creek before washing into the Animas, turning both
bright orange.
From there, the waste flowed into the San Juan River, a
Colorado River tributary that winds through northwestern New
Mexico into Utah and ultimately joins Lake Powell.
The EPA has previously said that state, local and federal
authorities had agreed to keep the Animas and San Juan rivers
closed to all fishing, recreation and intakes of water for
drinking and irrigation until at least Aug. 17.
Water samples taken from the upper Animas last week when
contamination was at its peak showed arsenic concentrations as
high as 1,000 parts per billion, or 100 times the maximum level
set by the EPA for drinking water.
But with subsequent samples showing traces of heavy metals
and other contaminants back at pre-spill levels in the Animas,
state and local governments were now at liberty to lift
restrictions on that river as they see fit, McCarthy said.
"We let the science be our guide and we work with our
partners," she said.
While giving Durango the OK to resume its intake of river
water for municipal treatment, state health officials urged all
private drinking wells within a mile (1.6 km) of the Animas to
be tested before use. They said, however, there was no
indication of any groundwater contamination.
No evidence of harm to human health, livestock or wildlife
has been reported, according to the EPA.
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper said earlier in the day
that the Animas appeared to have returned to normal, with no
sign of lasting environmental harm, though EPA officials and
toxicologists have warned that long-term effects of the spill
remain to be seen.
Dilution has gradually diminished concentrations of
contaminants such as arsenic, mercury and lead. But experts say
deposits of heavy metals have settled into river sediments,
where they can be churned up and unleash a new wave of pollution
when storms hit or rivers run at flood stage.
Besides metals that are outright toxic to aquatic life, the
iron compounds that turned the water orange can smother plants
and habitat as they sink to the bottom.
