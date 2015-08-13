By Alison Uralli
| FARMINGTON, N.M.
FARMINGTON, N.M. Aug 13 The head of the U.S.
Environmental Protection agency told the Navajo Nation president
on Thursday that her agency would work closely with the Native
American tribe in handling a toxic waste spill into river waters
from a defunct Colorado gold mine.
Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye has pledged to take
legal action against the EPA, which has taken responsibility for
inadvertently causing the spill last week that sent toxic waste
flowing into rivers in the Four Corners region where part of the
250,000-member tribe's reservation is located.
"(The) EPA is not unfamiliar with litigation, but frankly
none of that tone and tenor was in the discussion this morning,"
EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy said at a news conference in
Farmington, New Mexico, after meeting with Begaye.
The encounter came a day after McCarthy announced the water
quality of the Animas River in Colorado, which was rendered
bright orange by the toxic waste spill from the abandoned Gold
King Mine near Silverton, Colorado, had returned to pre-spill
levels.
An EPA operation on Aug. 5 accidentally spilled more than 3
million gallons (11.3 million liters) of acid mine sludge
containing heavy metals such as arsenic, mercury and lead. The
torrent of waste gushed first into a stream just below the site
before washing into the Animas.
The contamination also reached New Mexico where it flowed
into the San Juan River, a Colorado River tributary that winds
through the Navajo reservation into Utah. Navajo communities
rely on the San Juan for fishing and agriculture.
The spill led two Colorado municipalities, including
Durango, and the New Mexico towns of Aztec and Farmington, to
shut off their river intakes.
The governors of Colorado, New Mexico and Utah declared a
state of emergency over the spill, and New Mexico's governor
also suggested her administration could take legal action
against the EPA.
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper said on Wednesday the
Animas appeared to have returned to normal, with no sign of
lasting environmental harm.
Dilution has gradually diminished concentrations of
contaminants, EPA officials have said, even as they warned that
deposits of heavy metals have settled into river sediments,
where they can be churned up and unleash a new wave of pollution
when storms hit or rivers run at flood stage.
"Frankly, the sediment is where the longer-term
responsibility is for this agency, and we will meet that
responsibility," McCarthy said.
(Additional reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Writing by
Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Peter Cooney)