DENVER Aug 14 Authorities in southwestern
Colorado said on Friday it was safe for people to once again
kayak and raft along a stretch of river that was fouled by toxic
waste from an abandoned mine more than a week ago.
A roughly 45-mile portion of the Animas River running
through La Plata County, Colorado, to the New Mexico border was
reopened to recreation by order of the county sheriff. The order
included the city of Durango, a resort town popular for its
outdoor water sports.
Water samples tested by the state Department of Public
Health and Environment showed levels of contamination had fallen
"below what would be a concern for human health during typical
recreational exposure," the sheriff said in a statement.
On Wednesday, state health authorities cleared the way for
Durango, about 50 miles south of the spill's point of origin, to
reopen its drinking water intakes from the river, although local
officials said it would probably be several days before that
actually happened.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Gina McCarthy,
whose agency has assumed responsibility for inadvertently
causing the wastewater discharge, said on Wednesday that tests
showed the river's water quality had returned to pre-spill
levels, as well.
More than 3 million gallons (11.3 million liters) of acid
mine waste was accidentally released from the century-old Gold
King mine near Silverton, Colorado, when an EPA crew attempted
to stem seepage already occurring at the site.
The torrent of sludge unleashed by a breach of a mine tunnel
wall on Aug. 5 first gushed into a stream called Cement Creek,
just below the site, before washing into the Animas and turning
the water bright orange.
From there, it flowed into the San Juan River, a Colorado
tributary that winds through northwestern New Mexico into Utah
and ultimately joins Lake Powell.
Water samples taken from the upper Animas above La Plata
County last week showed arsenic concentrations 100 times the
maximum level set by the EPA for drinking water.
While the waste has since dissipated through dilution,
experts stress that contaminants have settled into river
sediments, where they can be churned up and unleash a new wave
of pollution when storms hit or the rivers flood.
Meanwhile, untreated water remained off-limits to drinking.
Local authorities warned people to wash their hands thoroughly
after contact with river sediment or surface waters, and to
avoid contact with areas where visible discoloration remains.
Irrigation ditches that draw from the river were being
flushed, and farmers were advised to continue to refrain from
using that water for crops and livestock.
