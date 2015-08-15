(Adding that irrigation canals in Colorado, private wells in
New Mexico deemed safe to reopen)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER Aug 14 A stretch of river fouled by
toxic waste from an abandoned gold mine in southwestern Colorado
last week was reopened to kayaking and rafting on Friday while
water from river-fed irrigation canals was deemed safe for crops
and livestock.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also said it was
safe for homes and farms to resume drawing supplies of drinking
water from private wells along the river farther downstream in
New Mexico.
The lifting of various restrictions marked a gradual return
of normalcy to life along the Animas River more than a week
after the stream was turned bright orange by the spill of more
than 3 million gallons (11.3 million liters) of acid mine waste,
inadvertently triggered by an EPA crew.
Roughly 45 miles (72 km) of the river running through La
Plata County, Colorado, south to the New Mexico border was
reopened to recreation by order of the county sheriff, including
the city of Durango, a resort town popular for river rafting and
kayaking.
Water testing by Colorado's Department of Public Health and
Environment found contamination levels have fallen "below what
would be a concern for human health during typical recreational
exposure," the sheriff said in a statement.
On Wednesday, state health authorities cleared the way for
Durango, about 50 miles south of the spill's point of origin, to
reopen its drinking water intakes from the river, though local
officials said it would probably be several days before that
happened. Water intakes from the Animas also have been shut down
for the New Mexico towns of Aztec and Farmington.
EPA chief Gina McCarthy said on Wednesday that tests showed
the river's overall water quality had returned to pre-spill
levels, though the agency said long-term effects on fish and
wildlife remain to be seen.
Farmers and ranchers along the Animas in Colorado resumed
watering their fields and livestock on Friday after irrigation
ditches fed by the river had been flushed clean, EPA officials
said.
Wastewater loaded with high concentrations of heavy metals
such as arsenic, lead and mercury was accidentally released from
the century-old Gold King Mine near Silverton, Colorado, as an
EPA crew attempted on Aug. 5 to stem seepage already occurring
at the site.
The torrent of sludge first gushed into a stream called
Cement Creek, just below the site, before washing into the
Animas, which in turn flows to the San Juan River, a tributary
of the Colorado River that winds through northwestern New Mexico
into Utah and ultimately joins Lake Powell.
Water samples taken from the upper Animas above La Plata
County last week at the height of the spill showed arsenic
concentrations as high as 1,000 parts per billion, or 100 times
the maximum level set by the EPA for drinking water.
While the waste has since dissipated through dilution,
experts stress that contaminants have settled into river
sediments, where they can be churned up and unleash a new wave
of pollution when storms hit or the rivers flood.
Local authorities warned people to wash their hands
thoroughly after contact with river sediment or surface waters,
and to avoid contact with areas where visible discoloration
remains.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing and additional reporting
by Steve Gorman from Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Lambert and
Leslie Adler)