Aug 15 Stretches of two rivers in New Mexico
contaminated by toxic waste earlier this month from an abandoned
gold mine were reopened late Saturday to cities whose public
drinking water systems are supplied by the rivers' surface
waters, state officials said.
Sections of the Animas and San Juan rivers also were
re-opened for boating and fishing for the first time since being
polluted by a spill of more than 3 million gallons of waste from
the derelict Gold King Mine near Silverton, Colorado, New Mexico
Environment Department spokeswoman Allison Scott Majure said.
A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency crew inadvertently
caused the Aug. 5 release that ultimately fouled the Animas
River, which flows southwest through Colorado to New Mexico,
where it joins the San Juan River.
The reopening of the stretches in New Mexico came one day
after Colorado officials approved the resumption of kayaking and
rafting on a section of the Animas that turned bright orange
from the spill, which contained such heavy metals as arsenic and
lead.
New Mexico officials said testing found the waters met state
and federal standards considered safe for drinking and
recreation, Majure said.
Public water systems for the cities of Farmington and Aztec,
with populations of 47,000 and 6,800 respectively, draw from the
Animas and five smaller water supplies rely on the San Juan for
water which is treated for drinking, she said.
On Wednesday, Colorado officials cleared the way for
Durango, about 50 miles south of the spill's point of origin
into a tributary of the Animas, to reopen its drinking water
intakes from the river.
Recreational users of the Animas and San Juan may notice
discoloration in sediment along the river banks, but the New
Mexico environment and health departments believe the waterways
are safe for boating and fishing. But long-term monitoring will
determine the effects on the aquatic environment, said Majure.
New Mexico is recommending anglers release their catch
rather, as the state Game and Fish Department is still trying
to determine contamination levels in fish, she said.
