UPDATE 1-Bulgaria to re-launch Sofia airport concession tender
SOFIA, May 10 Bulgaria plans to re-launch a tender to run and operate Sofia airport, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Wednesday.
(Corrects to change headline to read "toxin-fouled" instead of "toxic-fouled")
DENVER Aug 12 Colorado health officials on Wednesday notified the city of Durango, just downstream from a toxic waste spill that turned a river orange one week ago, that water quality had returned to levels safe enough to resume drawing drinking supplies from the stream. (Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SOFIA, May 10 Bulgaria plans to re-launch a tender to run and operate Sofia airport, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, May 10 Lufthansa said passenger traffic in April jumped 25 percent in April and its planes flew at record load factors, boosted by the late timing of Easter this year and growth from Eurowings and Brussels Airlines.