By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, June 18
DENVER, June 18 Eight more homes were lost in a
Colorado wildfire that is the state's most destructive on record
and which continued to rage dangerously close to a residential
subdivision as winds stoked the flames, fire officials said on
Monday.
The number of homes destroyed in the so-called High Park
Fire raging 15 miles northwest of Fort Collins now stands at
189, said John Schulz, spokesman for the Larimer County
Sheriff's Office.
The tally rose when wind gusts up to 50 miles an hour,
combined with 90-degree temperatures and single-digit humidity
levels fanned the flames on Sunday, incident commander Bill
Hahnenberg said.
"Yesterday Mother Nature was pretty tough on us, and I'm not
happy about her behaving that way on Father's Day," Hahnenberg
told reporters.
The fire did not jump containment lines crews have cut
around 50 percent of the fire perimeter, but torched structures
that previously were untouched by the flames, he said.
A Reuters photographer at the northwest flank of the fire
reported open flames at least a mile long arcing from treetop to
treetop close to a subdivision that borders the Roosevelt
National Forest.
"Steep terrain, limited access, and the presence of dense
stands of beetle-killed trees to the west of the fire area are
of concern to fire officials," the federal fire incident command
center said in a statement, referring to the area that is home
to the subdivision.
A column of smoke from Sunday's blow-up was visible some 65
miles away from the blaze in Denver, and a smoky haze from the
fire continued to hug Colorado's urban corridor as it has for
most of the 10 days the fire has raged.
The lightning-sparked blaze has charred 58,770 acres, fire
managers said. It is the third-largest wildfire recorded in the
state, and is blamed for the death of a 62-year-old grandmother
whose remains were found in her burned-out cabin last week.
Although winds were calmer on Monday, temperatures hovered
near 100 degrees and fire activity increased in the late
afternoon.
Meanwhile in Wyoming, a swift-moving wildfire in dry timber,
brush and grasslands in the Medicine Bow National Forest in
central Wyoming prompted sheriff's deputies to go door-to-door
on Monday to urge the evacuation of about 50 rural residences,
authorities said.
The cause of the blaze, which broke out on Sunday and
charred more than 1,200 acres amid high winds on Monday, is
unknown, a dispatcher with the Converse County Sheriff's Office
said. She said it was unclear how many people heeded the
evacuation advised for scattered cabins and ranches about 35
miles southwest of Douglas.
(Additional reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Eric Walsh)