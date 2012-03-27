By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, March 26
DENVER, March 26 A wind-driven wildfire
destroyed an unknown number of homes and forced the mandatory
evacuation of 900 dwellings in the foothills and canyons west of
Denver on Monday, authorities said.
The blaze, which also forced the closing of some roads in
the area, was believed to have been ignited by embers left over
from a controlled-burning operation last week to clear parched
vegetation that authorities wanted to remove as potential
wildfire fuel.
As of nightfall, the blaze had scorched some 3,000 acres
(1,200 hectares) of grasslands and trees as it burned out of
control roughly 20 miles (32 km) from the western edge of
Denver, Colorado's most populous city, Jefferson County
Sheriff's Office spokesman Mark Techmeyer said.
"Tonight firefighters are in a defensive posture, trying to
protect structures," he told Reuters.
He said an undetermined number of houses had been lost to
the fire, but the precise toll was not expected to become clear
until after sunrise.
No injuries have been reported.
Fire personnel from 30 engine companies and different
agencies were assembled to battle the blaze, Jefferson County
authorities said.
Rolling plumes of thick smoke from the fire drifted over
Denver's southern suburbs and were visible throughout the
metropolitan area during the day.
Single-digit humidity values, winds blowing at 40 to 50
miles per hour (64-80 kph) and a lack of snowfall during the
past month put most of eastern Colorado under a red-flag warning
for high fire danger on Monday, the National Weather Service
said.
The high winds also had prompted flight delays at Denver
International Airport.
Steve Segin, spokesman for the Rocky Mountain Coordination
Center, said air tankers had been on alert for the past week in
anticipation of extreme wildfire hazards in Colorado, but the
gusty winds had grounded the fleet.
"There is really not much that can be done from the air
until the winds subside," he said.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Peter Cooney)