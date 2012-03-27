By Keith Coffman
DENVER, March 27 A Colorado wildfire raging out
of control in the foothills and canyons near Denver has killed
an elderly couple and destroyed 23 homes, and authorities warned
on Tuesday that evacuation orders could be expanded to another
6,500 residences.
The blaze, thought to have been ignited by embers from a
controlled-burn operation last week, has charred 4,500 acres
(1,820 hectares).
About 900 dwellings were under mandatory evacuation orders,
and residents of another 6,500 homes in the area were warned on
Tuesday to prepare for possible evacuation because of a spot
fire ignited by the main blaze, authorities said.
The spot fire could advance on those dwellings, which are
spread across mountainous terrain. The main blaze, which has
been called the Lower Fork Fire, is located in the foothills
about 20 miles (32 km) west of Denver, the state's most populous
city.
The couple killed in the wildfire was identified as Linda
Lucas, 76, and her husband Samuel Lucas, 77, said Jacki Kelley,
spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Another
woman who lives in the fire zone remains missing, authorities
said.
They said one of the bodies belonging to the couple was
found inside a burned-out home while the other was discovered
just outside. The bodies were located on Monday night and
Tuesday.
Calmer winds on Tuesday allowed air tankers to make fire
retardant drops after high winds grounded the fleet on Monday,
said Steve Segin, spokesman for the Rocky Mountain Coordination
Center. Also, two Colorado National Guard helicopters were
making water drops on the blaze.
But Kelley said the blaze had still not been contained from
any side, and put the number of homes destroyed at 23.
Lighter winds, higher humidity levels and cooler
temperatures on Tuesday aided the 200 firefighters on the
ground, before the weather turned against them and forced
firefighters to retreat to protecting structures, officials with
the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
Crews from several other states were arriving to battle the
blaze, and fire managers said they expect 450 firefighters to be
on site by Tuesday night.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation was investigating the
origin of the blaze, but authorities said initial indications
were that it was started by embers from a controlled-burn
operation to remove vegetation in wildfire-prone areas.
