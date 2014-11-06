DENVER Nov 6 Colorado's attorney general
announced settlements on Thursday with three more Colorado law
firms accused of inflating foreclosure costs charged to
homeowners.
John Suthers already sued the state's two largest
foreclosure law firms earlier this year, saying they defrauded
homeowners, investors and taxpayers by grossly inflating costs
and padding bills with unauthorized expenses.
"We continue to uncover improper and deceptive billing
practices by foreclosure law firms operating in Colorado," the
attorney general said in a statement.
"These inflated costs were passed on to homeowners trying to
save their homes from foreclosure, successful bidders for
properties at foreclosure sales, and to investors and
taxpayers."
Suthers said the three firms named on Thursday handled few
of the state's foreclosures compared with the two largest,
Castle Law Group and Aronowitz & Mecklenburg, which between them
accounted for about 75 percent of foreclosures.
The three smaller firms - Janeway Law Firm; Medved, Dale,
Decker & Deere; and the Law Office of Michael P. Medved - were
accused in complaints filed in Denver District Court of charging
improper and inflated costs for title products.
In settlement deals reached with the three firms and
announced simultaneously, Suthers' office said they agreed to
pay the state a total of $1.8 million between them in
restitution, costs and fees, and that each agreed to pay an
additional $350,000 suspended pending compliance with the deal.
It said they also agreed to various measures relating to
future foreclosures, including that they would use their best
efforts to reduce costs, to obtain the most cost-effective title
products, and to charge only "reasonable and necessary" costs
for third-party vendors.
The accusations they faced echoed those made against Castle
and Aronowitz after a two-year investigation concluded the two
firms made tens of millions of dollars in unlawful proceeds.
Suthers' office settled with Aronowitz for $10 million in
penalties, plus an additional $3 million in fines that will be
waived if the firm complies with that agreement.
The case against Castle is pending.
The focus on foreclosure expenses by Suthers' investigation
mirrored a separate federal probe by Manhattan U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara's office.
In July, HSBC Holdings Plc agreed to pay $10 million to
settle U.S. government charges that it defrauded taxpayers by
submitting inflated bills to process residential foreclosures.
At least six other banks have disclosed receiving subpoenas as
part of the federal probe.
