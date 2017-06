U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) wipes away tears as Michele Fowlin directs the Children of the Gospel Choir as they sing ''Determined to Go On'' during the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service at the National Cathedral in Washington, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama fully supports the Pentagon's decision to lift a ban on women serving in frontline combat roles, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Thursday.

Ahead of the Pentagon's formal announcement later on Thursday, Carney told reporters Obama is "very pleased" with the decision and "fully supports this effort to expand opportunities for women."

Carney said the recommendation emerged from military commanders, although Obama had discussed it with Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and others.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Vicki Allen)