By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Dec 22 U.S. Federal Communications
Commission on Monday once again paused its review of the
proposed $45 billion merger of Comcast Corp and Time
Warner Cable Inc, citing delays in getting documents
from Time Warner Cable.
The FCC is studying whether the merger, which would combine
the two biggest U.S. cable companies, is in the public interest.
It had self-imposed an informal 180-day countdown for the
review, which will now be paused at day 104 until January 12.
The FCC said it learned this month that Time Warner Cable
had improperly withheld more than 7,000 documents the regulators
had requested, based on an "inappropriate claim of
attorney-client privilege." The agency learned later that more
than 31,000 requested documents were missing due to a vendor
error.
Time Warner Cable submitted the privileged documents in
early December but expected to deliver a revised "privilege log"
in mid-January. The FCC had asked the companies to respond to
its data request by September 11.
After the agency reviewers expressed concern about the
delays, Time Warner Cable promised to produce the missing
documents on Monday, but the FCC said it needed extra time to
study new submissions.
"The magnitude of the errors ... is material and the delays
in rectifying them were substantial so that the tardy
productions have interfered with the commission's ability to
conduct a prompt and thorough review of the pending
applications," FCC Media Bureau Chief William Lake wrote to the
companies' Washington officials on Monday.
The FCC had paused the review from Oct. 3 to Dec. 3, first
for the companies to respond to a massive data request and then
to deal with a dispute over confidentiality of documents related
to agreements with media companies.
Pauses are common in large merger reviews.
"Today's delay is a procedural issue, not a substantive
one," Time Warner Cable spokesman Bobby Amirshahi said in a
statement. "We already have provided the FCC more than five
million pages of documents and we will continue to provide the
FCC everything that they need to review this transaction."
Comcast spokeswoman Sena Fitzmaurice said the companies
remained on track for the review to be concluded early in 2015.
"We are confident that any outstanding documents will be
produced to the FCC in an expedited manner," she said.
To read the FCC's letter, see fcc.us/1t2ViDv
