WASHINGTON, April 22 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission's staff has recommended that the agency designate Comcast Corp's proposed $45 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc for a hearing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The recommendation, which would, in effect, put the merger in the hands of an administrative law judge, would be seen as a strong sign the FCC does not believe the deal is in the public interest, the Journal reported. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)