By Doug Palmer
| WASHINGTON, June 12
WASHINGTON, June 12 One day after Commerce
Secretary John Bryson said he would take indefinite medical
leave following three car crashes in California, his
second-in-command, Deputy Commerce Secretary Rebecca Blank,
stepped up to run the agency - for the second time in less than
a year.
Blank, an economist, headed Commerce for three months last
year after Bryson's predecessor, Gary Locke, left to become the
U.S. ambassador to China.
Bryson told employees he trusts her to manage the agency
while he seeks medical treatment, and President Barack Obama
also has confidence in her leadership, his spokesman said.
Commerce officials have said Bryson, 68, suffered a seizure
before crashing into two vehicles - one of them twice - near his
home in the Los Angeles suburbs.
The Commerce secretary was found unconscious behind the wheel
of his Lexus on Saturday after crashing into the same car twice,
leaving the scene and then hitting another vehicle, police in
southern California said. Police are investigating at least one
crash as a felony hit-and-run accident.
"As you know, Dr. Blank has strengthened our Department in
this role before. I have every confidence in her," Bryson said
in a note to Commerce Department employees on Monday night.
Obama spoke on Tuesday with Bryson by telephone and urged
him to focus on his health and his family in their first
conversation since Bryson came under investigation.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the conversation was
short and Obama encouraged Bryson to focus on "his own health in
getting the care and medical treatment that he needs."
Speaking with reporters in Owings Mills, Maryland, where
Obama was traveling, Earnest also said the president expressed
confidence in Blank.
Bryson wrote a memo to Blank, an economist who earned her PhD
at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, turning over his
responsibilities.
"During the period of my illness, I will not perform the
functions and duties of my office. Therefore, by operation of
law, as my first assistant, you will act in my stead for the
duration of my absence," Bryson said.
Commerce Department officials have said they do not know the
length of Bryson's leave, since that depends on medical test
results and the advice of his doctors.
If Bryson were to formally resign, Obama would likely have a
hard time finding a new Commerce secretary just five months
ahead of an election against Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
OVERSAW WEATHER SERVICE PROBE
Obama first tapped Blank, a veteran of President Bill
Clinton's Council of Economic Advisers and former dean of the
Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of
Michigan, in early 2009 as under secretary for economic affairs
at the Commerce Department.
Two years later, Obama chose her for the No. 2 slot. From
August to October 2011, she served as acting department head
after Locke's departure.
Blank recently oversaw an internal investigation that found
employees of the U.S. National Weather Service improperly
shifted millions of dollars in budget resources to weather
service offices around the country.
The weather service's head, Jack Hayes, who had led the
agency for five years, subsequently retired.
Blank reported that agency officials had operated "outside
the bounds of acceptable" financial practices and disregarded
complaints from employees who questioned the decision to move
around millions of dollars from budgeted programs to cover
expenses and shortfalls in other areas.
Administration officials also credit Blank with helping the
Census Bureau complete the 2010 Census on time and under budget,
netting $1.6 billion in savings.
John Engler, president of the Business Roundtable and a
former Michigan governor, told reporters on Tuesday he knew
Blank and had confidence in her abilities.
"She and Bryson were working well together anyway. He had
kept her in the loop on everything," Engler said.
Bryson, a former CEO of California public utility Edison
International, came into the administration at a time
when the White House hoped to shore up relations with business
leaders.
But Engler, who said Bryson had "a lot of friends on the
Business Roundtable," noted he also took over the Commerce
Department at a difficult time with Washington in the grips of a
partisan debate that blocked progress on numerous fronts.
"I think it's been hard. I think he's been fine in the
department. His public utterances and appearances have been, I
think, predictable but solid," Engler said.
The sprawling bureaucracy at Commerce includes the National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Census Bureau and
the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as well as other agencies
devoted to promoting exports and blocking unfairly traded
imports.