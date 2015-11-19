(Adds details from latest Fed data)

NEW YORK Nov 19 The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the latest week to its highest level in about 3-1/2 months, suggesting rising company borrowing to finance a pickup in inventories and payrolls, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $17 billion to $1.066 trillion in the week ended Nov. 18. This was the highest level since $1.067 trillion in the Aug. 5 week.

Nonseasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $7.8 billion to $1.049 trillion, which was the highest in three weeks.

The latest nonseasonally adjusted figure was still below the $1.061 trillion reached in late in October, which was the highest since June 2014.

Commercial paper issued from nonfinancial companies were weak in the third quarter as businesses scaled back their restocking warehouses.

U.S. companies added $56.8 billion worth of inventory in the third quarter, the smallest rise since the first quarter of 2014 and about half of the $113.5 billion increase in the second quarter.

There have been signs that inventory growth is accelerating, which coincides with the pickup in short-term borrowing.

Nonfinancial commercial paper supply rose for a third straight week to $300.4 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the latest Fed data.

Not adjusting for seasonal factors, nonfinancial commercial paper outstanding was little changed on the week at $290.1 billion. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Matthew Lewis)