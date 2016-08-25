(Adds details, background)

NEW YORK Aug 25 The amount of U.S. commercial paper declined for a second week to its lowest level in over 10 months amid reduced demand for short-term bank debt from U.S. money market funds, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding in the week ended Aug. 24 fell $8.4 billion to $1.004 trillion in the latest week. This was the lowest level since $957.84 billion in the week of Sept. 30, 2015.

This type of short-term corporate IOUs has contracted by 10 percent since May as some prime money market funds, which had been major holders of commercial paper, have changed over to hold only government bonds.

The move allows these funds to be exempt from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules that will take effect on Oct. 14.

These upcoming rules are the final phase of U.S. money fund reform that is intended to safeguard a sector that was rattled by the collapse of Lehman Brothers during the global credit crunch in September 2008.

Meanwhile, non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis, fell $3 billion to $1.016 trillion. The latest non-seasonally adjusted figure was the lowest since $999.44 billion in the week of Jan. 13.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell by $900 million to $246.3 billion. That was the lowest since the week of June 28, 2015, when it was $244.88 billion, according to Fed data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)