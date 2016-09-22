(Adds details on latest data, background)

NEW YORK, Sept 22 The amount of U.S. commercial paper shrank to its lowest level in about four years due to falling demand for short-term bank debt from U.S. money market funds, according to Federal Reserve data released on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $21.2 billion to $942.6 billion in the week ended Sept. 21. This was the lowest since $924.4 billion in October 2012, Fed data showed.

This type of short-term corporate IOU has contracted by 15 percent since May as some prime money market funds, which had been major holders of commercial paper, have changed over to hold only government bonds.

The move will exempt these funds from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules that take effect on Oct. 14.

These rules are the final phase of U.S. money fund reform intended to safeguard a sector that was rattled by the collapse of Lehman Brothers during the global credit crunch in September 2008.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis, fell $6.4 billion to $978.9 billion.

The latest non-seasonally adjusted figure was the lowest since $971.8 billion in the week of Dec. 30.

Prime institutional money funds assets fell $63.78 billion in the week ended Sept. 20 to $405.2 billion, the 10th consecutive weekly decline, according to iMoneyNet data published on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)