(Repeats with no changes)
By Josephine Mason and John McCrank
NEW YORK Feb 4 As a deepening panic has swept
across world energy markets in recent months, exchange operators
have reaped benefits as trading volumes soared.
The two largest commodity exchanges, CME Group Inc
and IntercontinentalExchange, saw crude oil volumes jump
some 40 percent and 14 percent respectively in 2015, recent data
showed.
Turnover in their flagship oil contracts surged further to
record highs in January, according to data released this week,
as whipsawing prices spurred a surge in interest from retail and
speculative investors.
The bumper volumes will likely be a hot topic of discussion
when Atlanta-based ICE reports quarterly earnings on Thursday
and its Chicago rival releases its numbers on Friday.
The bonanza in energy products may help cushion slower
turnover growth in interest rate contracts, the most actively
traded products at both exchanges.
Turnover typically picks up during major market booms or
busts, but a surge in turnover in some of the exchanges' biggest
contracts by liquidity and volume illustrates growing worries
among investors that the crude supply glut could last longer.
"We've seen people piling in and getting out. The exit and
entry has elevated trading volumes," said Gene McGillian, senior
analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
The wild prices have also drawn greater interest from retail
and fund investors, analysts said.
In January, ICE's Brent contract saw just over 23 million
futures and options traded in the month, up 45 percent from
December and almost a quarter from a year ago. That exceeded the
previous monthly record set in January 2015 by over 4.5 million
contracts.
Some 26.2 million contracts of CME's U.S. WTI crude
contract, equivalent to 26.2 billion barrels of oil, changed
hands last month, up almost 30 percent from a year ago and a
jump of nearly a quarter from December.
Based on January numbers, Richard Repetto, an analyst at
Sandler O'Neill & Partners, said CME's energy volumes are
running at more than 30 percent above his annual estimate and
ICE at 15 percent ahead of his forecast.
Other energy products also fared well from the rout. Futures
and options volumes in CME's gasoline contract rose 10
percent from last year to 3.4 million contracts, the highest for
a January since at least 2008.
ICE's European natural gas futures contract hit a record
above 2.1 million in the month, up almost a third from January
2015.
The energy boon is in marked contrast to other financial
instruments.
On Wednesday, exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc
reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings, but
operating revenue dropped due to a decline in transaction fees
and trading volume.
"Obviously, oil has been getting even more attention than
usual these days, and many believe there is major opportunity as
a potential bottom has been reached - or, at least, may be
within sight," said Peter Donovan, broker at Liquidity Energy.
For crude oil investors, January was wild.
A fresh sell-off led by nervous investors accelerated
declines in the first weeks of January, leading to U.S. prices
crashing below $27 per barrel on Jan. 20 for the first
time since 2003, as traders worried about once of the biggest
supply gluts in history.
By the end of the month, they had bounced back, surging more
than 25 percent from those 12-year lows on hopes of a deal
between major exporters to cut output.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)