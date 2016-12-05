WASHINGTON Dec 5 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday re-proposed rules to limit the positions that traders can hold in the commodity markets, falling short of expectations that it would finalize the rules before the end of the year.

The CFTC has been working on the rules since the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law called for setting limits for futures, options and physical commodity swaps contracts in order to prevent fraud and manipulation. Chairman Timothy Massad had said he anticipated the commission would finalize them before the end of the year.

Massad, a Democrat, will step aside as chairman once President-elect Donald Trump takes office, to be replaced temporarily by Republican Commissioner J. Christopher Giancarlo.

Massad said the vote would not have been unanimous on approving final rules, and so the CFTC could only release a proposal, indicating that Giancarlo would have voted against a rule he would have to implement in coming months.

"I am simply not willing to support a poorly designed and unworkable rule that ever after needs to be adjusted through a series of no-action letters and ad hoc staff interpretations and advisories that had become too common at the CFTC in prior years," Giancarlo said in a statement.

He added that the reproposal "provides the basis for the implementation of a final position limits rule that I could support." (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish)