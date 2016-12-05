(Adds details on CFTC and proposed new rules )
WASHINGTON Dec 5 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission on Monday revised its proposed rules for
limiting positions that traders can hold in the commodity
markets, dashing expectations that it would finalize the rules
by year-end.
The CFTC has been working on the rules since the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law called for limits on futures,
options and physical commodity swaps contracts in order to
prevent fraud and manipulation. CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad had
said he anticipated the commission would finalize them before
the end of the year.
Massad, a Democrat, will step aside as chairman once
President-elect Donald Trump takes office, to be replaced
temporarily by Republican Commissioner J. Christopher Giancarlo.
Massad said the vote would not have been unanimous on
approving final rules - indicating Giancarlo would have voted
against a rule that he did not wish to implement in coming
months.
"I am simply not willing to support a poorly designed and
unworkable rule that ever after needs to be adjusted," Giancarlo
said in a statement.
He added the new draft provides the basis for a final rule
he could support.
Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, a
Republican from Kansas, said he appreciated the CFTC did not
finalize the rules shortly before President Barack Obama left
office - commonly called "midnight rulemaking."
In 2012 a federal court vacated position-limit rules the
CFTC had put in place in a lawsuit brought by securities and
derivatives trade groups.
The commission proposed new rules in December 2013. The
version released on Monday includes changes made in the
intervening years in response to comments, Massad said.
It cuts the number of commodities subject to position
limits, tweaks the definition of a bona fide hedge, and changes
requirements for trade boards and swap-trading platforms.
