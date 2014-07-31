By Moriah Costa
WASHINGTON, July 31 Older companies make up a
much larger share of U.S. businesses than they did 20 years ago,
indicating a decline in entrepreneurship that could lead to
slower economic growth, a study released on Thursday said.
The authors, economists Robert Litan and Ian Hathaway, said
their research indicates it is difficult for new companies to
succeed. Startup companies have historically been the most
innovative, they added.
"If we want a vibrant, rapidly growing economy in the
future, we must find ways to encourage and make room for the
startups of the future," the authors said.
Fewer companies are being created and those that have
started are less likely to succeed than they were 20 years ago,
they said. The study, published by the Washington-based
Brookings Institution, found that the failure rate for new
companies has risen sharply to around 27 percent from 16 percent
in the early 1990s.
The authors examined data from the Census Bureau, which
includes most U.S. businesses from tiny operations to giants of
the economy. The study found that the share of companies in the
United States that were 16 years or older had increased to 34
percent in 2011 from 23 percent in 1992. (Study: bit.ly/1uLTPBB)
During that same period, the share of workers employed by
mature companies increased from 60 percent to 72 percent. Nearly
four out of five Americans work for a company that was founded
before 1995.
The study follows up on previous research by Litan and
Hathaway that found new businesses have been in decline for
three decades.
(Reporting by Moriah Costa; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)