By Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK, March 20 Linda Hudson, former CEO of
the U.S. arm of British defense company BAE Systems Plc, is
among the women that boards call on when they are looking for a
female director. In the past two years, she has been approached
about 18 times, but the retired executive turns down most of the
approaches, she said.
The demand for the 64-year-old Hudson underscores an issue
women directors are noticing: companies may be talking about how
they want to have more diverse boards but a lot aren't putting
in the effort needed to make it happen. This is reflected in the
many requests women already on boards get to join more, while
those who are qualified but haven't yet tasted life as a
director get none.
"You often don't get the enlightened thinking of reaching
beyond the obvious candidates," said Hudson, who sits on the
boards of Bank of America Corp and utility Southern Co.
, and is thinking of joining a third.
The narrowness of the net being thrown may be reflected in
the recruitment numbers. Of the 478 new directors appointed to
Fortune 500 boards in 2014, only 27 percent were women,
according to research firm BoardEx. While those numbers are
improving - in 2010 the number was 20 percent - they only
represent gradual progress towards parity with men.
Boards that are slow in adding women may dent shareholders'
returns. A 2014 Thomson Reuters study of 1,843 public companies
around the world estimated that an index of companies with women
directors on average slightly outperformed an index of those
with no women directors between 2009-2013, with the difference
only becoming clear in the last two of those years.
One reason boards may be slow to add women is that they
often restrict their focus to current and former CEOs of big
companies. In the Fortune 500, only 25 companies have women
CEOs, and given the impenetrable nature of glass ceilings in
previous eras there aren't so many former women CEOs to turn to
either.
"The women who fit that criteria are essentially tapped out
already," said Jane Stevenson, vice chairman of board and CEO
services at executive search firm Korn Ferry.
At least some boards now are willing to look at women who
ran business units at major companies, said Eugenia Ulasewicz,
who previously ran the Americas business for British luxury
fashion house Burberry Group Plc and now sits on three
corporate boards. "The pool is opening up," she said.
Examples of female non-CEO executives becoming directors in
the past few months include Linda Sanford, who led the internal
transformation strategy for IBM Canada Limited and IBM United
Kingdon Limited and joined the board of power utility
Consolidated Edison, and Myrna Soto, chief infrastructure
and information security officer for cable and broadcasting
company Comcast, who joined the board of utility CMS
Energy.
Still, though, only 18 percent of all S&P 500 company
directors are women right now, according to
PricewaterhouseCoopers
And in interviews with more than a dozen female directors
for major U.S. companies, a majority agreed progress in moving
towards gender parity is painfully slow. Apart from the
obsession with recruiting CEOs, they cited slow turnover due to
a lack of term limits and increases in director retirement ages
at many companies. According to executive search firm Spencer
Stuart, 45 percent of S&P 500 company boards had an average age
of 64 or older in 2014, up from 16 percent in 2004, while 30
percent of companies who specify a retirement age for directors
set it at 75 or older, against only 5 percent a decade earlier.
Older directors "want to hang on, they want to stay in the
game," one woman director said.
Women directors who have not had CEO experience said getting
noticed wasn't easy. Carol Tome, chief financial officer at home
improvement retailer Home Depot, who is also on the board
of United Parcel Service Inc said she worked extensively
for nonprofits and that helped her meet CEOs and others who
eventually invited her to join boards.
"LOCKED INTO THE DARK PAST"
Several directors who spoke to Reuters said they are careful
to only join boards of companies that seem to have a commitment
to achieving diversity.
"You can pretty much tell when a board just wants to tick off
a quota, and I think a lot of women are not interested in being
the female token," said Mary Cranston, who is the chair emeritus
of law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, and is on the
boards of Visa Inc and telecom equipment company Juniper
Networks.
Some female directors said they would turn down an
invitation to join a board if they were the first and only
female director. Hudson said she declined to join one board that
seemed like it was "locked into the dark past." She declined to
name the company.
Others told Reuters they would be open to the idea of joining
an all-male board, but only after extensive due diligence on the
company's culture, management, performance and the other
directors.
Women who are willing to be pioneers say the experience can
be satisfying. A female director, who declined to be identified
because of the sensitivity of the discussions, said the CEO of
one company told her that there was a difference in the board
room after she joined. He told her that "if you were not in the
room, it would be like a frat party," she said.
One opportunity for adding women to boards may come from an
unlikely source: more companies are looking to add directors
with expertise in technology, including tackling cybercrime and
Internet sales.
According to a survey by Korn Ferry for Reuters, 28 percent
of the women appointed to Fortune 500 boards for the 12 months
ending February 2015 had technology experience, including
digital, big data and cybersecurity skills. The equivalent
figure for men with technology expertise in that time was only 6
percent.
And that is despite the tech sector's reputation for being
unfriendly to women, which suggests the pool of potential female
directors with a tech background may not be deep but it is big
enough to be a viable source, recruiters said. Some companies
who have added women directors with a tech background in the
past two years are McDonald's Corp, Hertz Global
Holdings Inc, Nike Inc, Whirlpool Corp,
and Mattel Inc.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Editing by Dan Wilchins and Martin
Howell)