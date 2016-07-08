(Adds comment from North Carolina governor, paragraphs 4-5)
By Daniel Wiessner
ALBANY, N.Y., July 8 Dozens of large U.S.
companies on Friday backed the Obama administration's bid to
strike down a North Carolina law restricting the use of public
bathrooms by transgender people, saying the law hurts their
recruitment efforts and could discourage investment in the
state.
In a friend-of-the-court brief filed in federal court in
Winston-Salem, North Carolina, 68 companies including Apple Inc
, Bloomberg LP, Microsoft Corp, General Electric
Co and Nike Inc, said the law, known as H.B. 2,
should be blocked pending the outcome of the U.S. Department of
Justice's lawsuit seeking to have it overturned.
"H.B. 2 and the naked, invidious discrimination it condones
is already damaging (some companies') ability to recruit and
retain a diverse workforce and is imposing a substantial
disincentive to investment and commerce in the state, directly
impacting their bottom line," the brief says.
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory, a Republican, said in a
statement on Friday that businesses were free to adopt their own
anti-discrimination policies, and that the law was designed to
protect the privacy of the state's residents in public places.
"It's disappointing that some companies are joining the
Obama Administration's position which jeopardizes those
long-held expectations of privacy," he said.
The state law, which was passed in March, requires people to
use public bathrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth
certificates even if it conflicts with the gender they identify
with. The Justice Department says that violates federal civil
rights laws prohibiting gender discrimination in employment and
education.
The lawsuit is just one front in a nationwide debate over
civil rights for transgender people. Since 2012, several federal
agencies have separately said that existing laws include
protections for transgender people in employment, education and
public accommodations, but federal courts have not settled the
issue.
Separately on Friday, 10 states including Michigan, Ohio and
Kansas filed a lawsuit in federal court in Nebraska challenging
a May 13 letter the Justice Department sent to states warning
them that restricting public bathroom use by transgender people
was a violation of federal law that could lead to cuts in
federal education funding.
Thirteen states are mounting a similar challenge to the
administration in a lawsuit in federal court in Texas.
