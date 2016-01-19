BOSTON Jan 19 A slew of major U.S.
corporations are likely to announce in the next few weeks
whether they will take big writedowns for their troubled
Venezuela operations, and some may say they are leaving the
country altogether.
The companies may decide to slash the valuations of their
businesses and take charges based on declines in some of the
oil producing nation's four exchange rates for the bolivar
currency, of which three are official and one black market, and
then deconsolidate the operations on their balance sheets, Wall
Street securities analysts said.
They may have more reason to accelerate the process after
the socialist government on Friday declared a 60-day economic
emergency, which would give President Nicolas Maduro wider
powers to intervene in companies or limit access to already
scarce dollars in Venezuela.
It also disclosed that the nation's economy contracted by
4.5 percent in the first nine months of last year while the
official annual inflation rate was the world's highest at 141.5
percent in that period, as plunging oil prices, and what critics
of Maduro see as policy missteps, took an increasing toll.
Venezuela's Information Ministry did not immediately respond
to an email seeking comment.
The Reuters analysis shows that U.S. companies with exposure
could face total writedowns of more than $3 billion if they
revalue their assets in Venezuela using the less preferential
Simadi exchange rate of nearly 200 bolivars to the dollar. In
the past, many companies valued their assets using the main
official rate of 6.3 bolivars per dollar.
But even that change may not reveal the full extent of the
problem given that the black market exchange rate has worsened
to about 878 bolivars to the dollar from about 190 bolivars a
year ago, according to dolartoday.com, a website that tracks
the rate.
MONITORING DAY-BY-DAY
Increased government regulations and lack of access to U.S.
dollars at lower rates could force companies such as Goodyear
Tire & Rubber Co to deconsolidate if they lose further
control over their operations.
Goodyear said in recent financial disclosures that a
deconsolidation move would trigger a one-time, pre-tax charge of
more than $500 million and what it termed "derecognition" of
$293 million of cash on its balance sheet.
Goodyear was not immediately available for comment. At a
Jan. 12 investor conference, Goodyear Chief Financial Officer
Laura Thompson described Venezuela as "a very volatile
environment."
"The outlook is pretty uncertain. Our visibility is unclear,
but we continue to monitor the situation day-by-day,
quarter-by-quarter, as we go," Thompson said.
Deconsolidation under U.S. accounting rules allow companies
to treat a subsidiary in a volatile foreign market as an
investment rather than an operating unit, while writing down the
market value of that subsidiary largely insulates the parent
company from future hits to its financial results.
So far, blue-chip companies that have deconsolidated in
Venezuela and written off nearly all of their investment there
include Procter & Gamble Co, Pepsico Inc and Ford
Motor Co. Among those who have departed altogether is cleaning
products maker Clorox Co.
One major pressure point could be drug companies. Abbott
Laboratories, Abbvie Inc, Merck & Co Inc
, Pfizer Inc and Zoetis Inc have about
$1.8 billion in combined net monetary assets exposed to the
bolivar, recent U.S. regulatory filings show.
Zoetis, which declined to comment for this story, began
scaling back operations in Venezuela several months ago,
executives have said previously.
Pfizer, Merck and Abbvie did not return messages seeking
comment. Abbott declined to comment.
These companies' preferential access to dollars at the
official exchange rate has become more difficult, even as the
government has made availability of drugs a priority. But the
economic crisis has worsened so much that now less business is
being done at the official rate, even for essential food and
medicine.
The government also has another lower official rate known as
the Sicad rate - that has been at around 13 bolivars to the
dollar - but there are also very few dollars available at that
rate. The last Sicad auction was in September.
Meanwhile, it is not uncommon for U.S. companies to have
currency exchange settlements pending with the Venezuelan
government for years, U.S. regulatory filings show.
SUSPENDED SHIPMENTS
Other companies selling sensitive products, such as baby
formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, have had to
adjust their practices because of constraints placed by the
Venezuelan government on the release of U.S. dollars to
repatriate cash back to the United States.
Mead suspended shipments to Venezuela temporarily, the
company said during an October investor day presentation. The
company was not available for comment.
Consumer products maker Newell Rubbermaid Inc has
been identified by some Wall Street analysts as the next major
U.S. company that will likely take action to protect itself from
Venezuela's crumbling economy.
"We continue to view a deconsolidation (in Venezuela) as a
likely event" when Newell reports fourth-quarter results on Jan
29, analysts at Jefferies Companies said last week in a research
note.
If Newell were to deconsolidate it would take a one-time
charge of $111 million, according to company commentary in
recent U.S. regulatory filings. Newell declined to comment for
this story.
Such a move would largely protect the company from taking
further Venezuela-related hits to its financial results in the
future.
Among U.S. companies, Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate
maker Mondelez International Inc has one of the largest
remaining exposures to Venezuela, with $617 million in net
assets, according to the Reuters analysis of corporate
disclosures.
"We would expect to provide an update on Venezuela and other
markets when we announce our (fourth quarter) earnings on Feb.
3, but I'm not able to provide comment before that time due to
quiet period," said Mondelez spokeswoman Valerie Moens.
Besides Newell and Goodyear, 3M Co, Colgate
Palmolive Co and Herbalife Ltd have at least
raised the specter of insulating their financial results from
Venezuela. In U.S. regulatory filings over the past three
months, the companies have talked about deconsolidation if
conditions in Venezuela continue to deteriorate.
Toy maker Mattel Inc has said it may consider
ceasing operations in Venezuela.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Additional reporting by Brian
Ellsworth in Caracas; Editing by Martin Howell)