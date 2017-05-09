BOSTON/NEW YORK May 9 The average S&P 500 chief
executive made $13.1 million last year, 347 times more than the
average U.S. worker, according to a labor group analysis
released on Tuesday, up from 335 times as much in the previous
year.
The widening pay gap reflects a growing income inequality,
according to the AFL-CIO, the largest federation of U.S. labor
unions, which posted the latest figure on its website. The group
used the survey release to highlight slow U.S. wage growth and
the outsourcing of jobs to countries with lower wages.
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said compliant corporate
directors were at fault for enabling top executives' pay, even
when investor returns lag.
"The system is rigged," Trumka said in an interview with
CNBC on Tuesday. "We think shareholders ought to become more
active and lower those (executive pay raises), and that workers
ought to get a bigger share of the wealth they produce."
The labor group's annual study often draws notice as a
measure of how U.S. workers largely are not sharing the economic
gains of those at the top of the income scale, even as official
unemployment remains low. Dissatisfaction among
those workers was one reason many backed Donald Trump in last
year’s U.S. presidential election.
At the same time U.S. investors do not seem upset with the
situation. In the advisory votes that S&P 500 companies held for
their shareholders on executive pay last year, they received
average support of 91 percent, according to consulting firm
Semler Brossy. Only 6 companies received less than 50 percent
support in the advisory votes.
The AFL-CIO found the average CEO of an S&P 500 company made
roughly $13.1 million in 2016, a 6 percent increase over the
prior year. In contrast the average annual pay of production and
non-supervisory workers in the United States was $37,632, a 2
percent increase, the labor group said.
The AFL-CIO's measure is imperfect because it does not
compare executives directly with their own employees. A rule
dating from the administration of Democratic former President
Barack Obama that is slated to go into effect next year would
require most publicly listed U.S. companies to disclose the
ratio of their CEO pay to that of the median pay of their
workforce.
Michael Piwowar, a Republican member of the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, said in February that the agency was
seeking comments about whether to delay the rule and whether
companies might face challenges with compliance, prompting calls
from unions, pension funds and others in support of the
disclosure.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Peter Szekely in New
York; Editing by Frances Kerry)