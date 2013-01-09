* Winners will be named from four regions
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 An international clean energy
coalition is searching for the world's most energy-efficient
appliances, and has launched a contest to find the top
energy-saving computer monitors as part of an effort to drive
down electricity usage.
The contest will be sponsored by U.S. Energy Department and
other governments.
Desktop computer monitors annually use about 30 to 40
terawatt-hours of electricity, equivalent to about 10 mid-sized
coal fired power plants, organizers said.
Steve Pantano, an administrator for the Super-efficient
Equipment and Appliance Deployment (SEAD) initiative, said the
effort allows companies to show their commitment to innovative
technology while saving consumers money and helping the
environment.
"There's a tremendous opportunity for everyone to benefit,"
Pantano said. "From a manufacturing standpoint, there's evidence
that energy efficiency sells."
The initiative is a part of the Clean Energy Ministerial, a
global forum launched by the U.S. Energy Department and other
governments in July 2010 to promote clean energy technology.
Previous efforts included a drive in 2012 to identify the
most energy-efficient flat-panel televisions, a title claimed by
models from Samsung and LG Electronics.
With Secretary Steven Chu at the helm, the U.S. Energy
Department has made advancing renewable energy and energy
efficiency a top priority, as part of efforts to address
climate change and boost the economy.
Instead of setting minimum standards that products must
meet, the competition will recognize the top power-saving
computer monitors in three different size categories.
The contest will name winners from four different regions:
Australia, Europe, India and North America, as well as overall
international winners in each size category.
